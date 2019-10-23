Young Kim Announces Run for Congress Against Incumbent Gil Cisneros

By: Kaitlin Hwangbo

Republican Young Kim announced that she will be running for office to represent California’s 39th District. This statement comes after her 3.2% loss to Gil Cisneros in the 2018 race.

“Winners don’t quit. That’s why I got back in — we know we can,” Kim said.

Part of her confidence comes from the radical change in district demographics progressively shown over the years. According to the United States Census Bureau, Orange County, part of the 39th District, has seen a 20.3% jump in the Asian population since 2010. Encompassing areas of Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino, the 39th District now has a demographic of 34.1% white, 38.5% Asian, 32.6% Hispanic, 2.3% black and 2.5% other.

“With the demographic changes have come changes in attitude: Ms. Kim is trying to walk the line of a moderate conservative,” said Jennifer Medina, a political correspondent for The New York Times.

The influx of multi-ethnic residents in the 39th District has brought increased change in political opinions and beliefs, especially to the Asian communities that have historically leaned to the right. In an interview with The New York Times, Kim recognizes this and states, “The district is not as far left as many political pundits in Washington would like people to believe.”

Approaching this upcoming election, Kim has asserted that she intends to set herself apart from President Trump. “Just tell them about the issues they care about regardless of what they feel about our president as a person,” Kim said.

The general election takes place on Nov. 3, 2020, and the primary election is on Mar. 3, 2020.