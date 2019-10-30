Chipotle Offers $4 Boorito Halloween Deal

By: Dhanika Pineda

Chipotle celebrates Halloween by offering their $4 “Booritos” each year. Customers who show up in costume on Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. until closing to place a physical order at any of their chains may get a burrito, bowl, taco or salad for $4. The deal does not apply to online or mobile orders. This year, the food chain has added a contest to their annual celebration: the #Boorito contest on the TikTok app.

(Chipotle)

Since its launch in September 2017, TikTok has become one of the most popular video making and sharing spaces on social media. In response to the creativity displayed by app users, or “TikTokers,” Chipotle’s #Boorito contest asks TikTokers to share videos of their before and after Halloween transformations. The top five submissions will receive a year’s worth of free burritos. Winners will be determined by the top five liked posts.

The online contest will take submissions that use the hashtags, #boorito and #contest. The submission period will be open between 1 a.m. EDT on Oct. 26 through 1 a.m. EDT on Nov. 1. Submissions are limited to one entry per person.

