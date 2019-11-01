Insomnia Cookies Opens New Location in University Town Center

By: Dhanika Pineda

Located conveniently across the street from thousands of UCI students, University Town Center (UTC) has opened a new late night snack hub for those with a sweet tooth: Insomnia Cookies. UTC welcomed the new sweetshop on Sept. 25, and it has already proven successful within the UCI student community.

Founded in a college dorm in 2003 by University of Pennsylvania alumni Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has a strong connection with the heart of all college students with late-night study cravings. The chain of fresh baked cookie shops currently has 155 stores nationwide.

Insomnia Cookies’ entire business was founded on and revolves around the idea of delivery. As a business student with a sweet tooth, founder and CEO Seth Berkowitz found himself craving cookies late into the night but he felt that the Pennsylvania air at night was too chilly for him to venture outside. Thus, the idea of a late-night delivery cookie business was born. Berkowitz baked the first batch of cookies on his own and hand-distributed them throughout campus. He argues that this initial distribution was possibly the largest factor into the company’s eventual success as word-of-mouth on a college campus has immeasurable power.

“After hearing about the background of the company, I feel like the cookie really reminds me of home,” said student Anthony Antonyan.

UCI students can now get a taste of this sweet business action as well by either purchasing baked goods in store at UTC or placing an online order for delivery. Insomnia Cookies sells a variety of cookies. From their traditional chocolate chunk to a vegan-friendly, gluten free chocolate chip and their deluxe s’mores cookies. They also offer a selection of other sweets such as cookie-cakes, brownies, ice cream and even milk! All items are available for purchase individually or in one of their many package deals.

Many UCI students have attested to the worthiness of an insomnia cookie.

Freshman Victor Hieng said, “these cookies are better than the ones in the Anteatery, especially because the outside is nice and crunchy while the inside is soft and gooey! I think it’s worth it if you were craving a quality cookie.”

Student Gilberto Jijon said, “The texture is similar to that of a homemade cookie. It just tastes really good!”

Insomnia Cookies’ UTC storefront is open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. and weekends from 11:00 a.m.to 3:00 a.m.

Freshman Arthur Setoksumo said, “I actually went to Insomnia Cookies at 2:30am, it was totally worth it. I feel like the name is so on point. I couldn’t sleep so I went and got cookies and they really helped!”

Delivery is available everyday an hour after opening and ends at 3:00 a.m. and costs an additional $2.99.