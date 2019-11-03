CA-45 Representative Katie Porter Endorses Elizabeth Warren

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter announced Oct. 26 that she would be endorsing her mentor, Mass. Sen. and Democratic presidential nominee Elizabeth Warren, in the 2020 presidential election.

“[Sen. Warren] will be the best leader for this country [because of] her ideas and her ability to translate those ideas into policies and structures that really change our country for the better,” Porter said in an interview with the Des Moines Register.

Porter had been holding off on her 2020 election endorsement, since she considered both Democratic candidates Sen. Warren and Sen. Kamala Harris to be her long time mentors. Porter is Sen. Warren’s protégé and former student at Harvard Law School, having taken Warren’s bankruptcy course. She credits Warren in her decision to become a law professor, and even named her daughter, Elizabeth, after Warren.

(Katie Porter)

In March 2012, then-Attorney General Kamala Harris appointed Porter as California’s state independent monitor of banks to oversee the distribution of homeowner relief in a $25 billion nationwide mortgage settlement.

Porter herself previously received endorsements from both Warren and Harris in her 2018 election.

“She’s fought relentlessly for important protections that safeguard consumers and force banks to give families a fair shake,” Warren said of her protégé.

“[Porter] has spent her career battling powerful Wall Street banks who take advantage of consumers and families,” Harris said in her endorsement statement. “She will be just as relentless in Congress fighting against the powerful Washington special interests on behalf of our families.”

Porter defeated former two-term Republican Rep. Mimi Walters and won over CA-45, a historically conservative district in the 2018 election. She flipped the district blue and became the first Democrat to represent the district at the congressional level.

“I’m excited to continue this fight for the middle class with my friend and mentor,” Porter said. “Elizabeth is the person I trust to take on corruption in Washington, and I’m proud to announce my endorsement.”

The New University has reached out to Katie Porter for further comment but has not yet received a response.