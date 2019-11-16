Former UCI Alumnus, Glen Kauffman, Convicted of Sexual Assault

By: Kaitlin Hwangbo

Photo by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office

Former member of the UCI Alumni Association, Glen Thomas Kauffman, was convicted of “Six counts of lewd acts with a minor younger than 14 and three counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child 10 years or younger” on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2019.

After contacting the UCI Alumni Association, they have addressed the case and stated, “Mr. Kauffman is no longer a member of the UC Irvine Alumni Association’s Board of Directors and has no affiliation with UCI. We have no further comment.”

As stated by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, “Kauffman molested one of the girls multiple times and once with another.” Prosecutors claim that his acts took place between August 2014 and August 2017.

Kauffman graduated with a B.S. in Information and Computer Science from UCI in 1986. A single father of three children, Kauffman was arrested in September 2017 under the suspicion of molesting three girls under the age of 10 in his Laguna Niguel home.

Kauffman did not enter a plea after being suspected in 2017 and was held on a $1 million bail.

It is known that Kauffman was a coach for a Laguna Niguel girl’s softball league, but it is only speculation that his victims were from this league.

Kauffman is to be sentenced on Nov. 22, 2019.