She’s Back! Selena Gomez Releases New, Heartfelt Music

By: Jungmin Lee

Photo Courtesy of: SelenaGomezVevo

After four quiet years, Selena Gomez finally dropped two new tracks from her much anticipated upcoming album. She released an emotional ballad “Lose You to Love Me,” followed by an upbeat banger titled “Look at Her Now.” Shared straight from the heart, the break-up anthems follow the singer’s journey of mourning and moving on from her tumultuous on-and-off relationship with her recently married ex, Justin Bieber.

In a stripped down, black-and-white music video accompanying her lead single, “Lose You to Love Me,” iPhone cameras capture Gomez alone in a bare room at her most emotional and vulnerable states. The star sings — and sometimes belts — the words of a woman finding her voice again after years of losing herself to a toxic love. She also demonstrates her acting, conveying with her facial expressions the gamut of feelings familiar to anyone who has said goodbye to a partner: sadness, resentment, acceptance and contentment. While love doesn’t live here anymore for “Jelena,” Gomez’s lyrics suggest she has discovered something much more valuable on the other side: self-love.

Gomez’s Fans, who call themselves Selenators, have rallied behind Gomez throughout her triumphs and many tribulations as she battled not only heartbreak but also lupus, a kidney transplant and mental health struggles. In teary-eyed social media posts, many have expressed with pride and joy just how far their favorite artist has come. To show their support, listeners have pounced on the most revealing lyrics about Bieber. They took to Twitter with memes, criticizing the man the lyrics were directed toward, “in two months you replaced us / like it was easy” (referring to his unexpected engagement to model Hailey Baldwin soon after his last reconciliation with Gomez in 2018).

Fellow pop sensation Taylor Swift praised “Lose You To Love Me” on her Instagram story, calling it “a perfect expression of healing & my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet.” The rest of the world seems to agree; the music video itself garnered more than 53 million views in the first few days of its release.

Gomez followed up the hit with another empowering song that sees her post-breakup glow-up, a catchy electronic number called “Look at Her Now.” Getting down to the up-tempo beat in a neon-lit, futuristic music video, she takes center stage (physically and figuratively) as she leads a choreographed dance that reeks of confidence. This is not the same lovelorn girl that Selena used to be. The wiser and better-off woman in the music video wears bold get-ups such as a head-to-toe patent leather outfit and a sequined silver dress with thigh-high boots. She does this while flipping her braided blonde ponytail without a care in the world. This Selena oozes self-assurance. She never breaks her steady, sensual gaze from the camera, even during the more complex dance sequences. The song may not have the poignancy or self-reflection of “Lose You to Love Me,” but it’s a bop that will surely be a crowd favorite at clubs.

After surprising fans with more than one new song in the span of a week, Gomez told Billboard, “I felt having these two songs released back to back completed the story of how one can rise no matter what challenges life brings. Turning off the noise and living your life on your terms.” In other words, the star is taking matters, both personal and musical, into her own hands. She’s back and better than ever!