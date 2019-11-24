One Injured One Killed in Irvine Home Invasion

By: Kaitlin Sunmi Hwangbo

Photography: Irvine Police Department

Police and firefighters responded to a report of an injured man claiming to have been assaulted in his Bayleaf Lane home on Oct. 26. Upon arriving at the scene, the injured man directed the officers to another victim in the house who was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital and the gunshot victim Raymond Alcala was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The Irvine Police Department released a home surveillance video on Oct. 28 showing the break-in as well as the two intruders’ faces.

The tragic news of the Irvine home invasion came only moments before Irvine was declared the safest U.S. city.

The police department believes the incident is isolated and that there is no major threat to the community. Police are in the midst of investigating the two intruder’s intentions, but it is speculated that the incident was an intended robbery.

In a GoFundMe page created by family member Liz Alcala, Raymond Alcala was described to be “a go-getter… a natural-born businessman.”

“Raymond was the most humble person. He would always make sure he would take care of his family,” Alcala said.

The Irvine Police Department has asked that anyone with information on the incident should call 949-724-7394.