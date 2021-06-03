2020-2021 Staff

eic@newuniversity.org

I joined the New University as a contributing writer at the start of fall quarter 2017 as a freshman. I became a staff writer and later intern during the winter quarter of my first year, served as City News Editor the next year and served as Managing Editor last year. I have found my involvement in the New University to be a rewarding and fulfilling experience both intellectually and socially. I have always had an immense respect for news organizations, and I value their function in our society as sources of accurate and unbiased information. So I hope to contribute to creating a credible media by helping to cultivate the next generation of reporters. It is an honor to work with such a talented and hardworking group, and I look forward to continuing the goal of providing credible and objective news to UCI and beyond.