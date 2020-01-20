Planned Parenthood Endorses Attorney Lauren Johnson-Norris for Irvine City Council

By: Danielle Dawson

Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties (PPOSBC) offered an early endorsement for Irvine City Council candidate Lauren Johnson-Norris, the current Chair of Irvine’s Community Services Commission.

“We’re proud to endorse Lauren Johnson-Norris for Irvine City Council,” PPOSBC Action Fund Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Robert Armenta Jr. said.

“She has proven throughout her career that she will always fight for women, children and families. At City Hall, we know she will work hard on behalf of all Irvine residents to ensure that everyone has access to high quality, safe and affordable health care,” Armenta said.

According to a press release issued by Johnson-Norris’s team, this endorsement follows other early endorsements from Democratic lawmakers including Rep. Katie Porter, Rep. Lou Correa and Rep. Harley Rouda.

Johnson-Norris’s platform includes a complex traffic and development plan, aimed at “increasing efficient and green transportation options [in order to] reduce traffic.”

Johnson-Norris ran for Irvine City Council in 2018, ultimately losing to current Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Kuo and Councilmember Farrah Khan in the General Election with 11.5% of the vote.

However, Johnson-Norris attributes this loss to concerted efforts by conservative dark money interest groups, such as the California Taxpayer Protection Committee, to impede her campaign’s success.

According to the OC Register, the PAC spent approximately $150,000 on negative attack ads against Johnson-Norris, condemning the former public defender for being allegedly being a “paid defender of child molesters.”

“Big developers and other corporate special interests in Irvine hide behind Dark Money PACs and illegal mail to attack candidates who won’t agree to their agenda to control the council and make it unaffordable for students and young professionals to live here,” Johnson-Norris said when asked to respond to the allegations.

In an interview with the OC Register, Johnson-Norris also said, “It was outrageous. These shell PACs are factories for hit pieces that their donors hide behind. We need campaign finance reform.”