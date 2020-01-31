Mamba 4 Life

Killer Instinct

Only wanted to win

Brought his best every 48 minutes

Everyone inspired by his greatness



Best to ever touch a basketball

Eternally linked with basketball

Always aimed to improve

Never accepted failure



Best father he could’ve possibly been

Relentless

Years of arduous work put into his craft

Any player, any team, on any given night

Nothing fazed him

Tenacious beyond belief



your death was a gut-wrenching reality,

but we will forever honor the Mamba Mentality.



– Stefan Curtis Jones

