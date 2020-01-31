Mamba 4 Life
Killer Instinct
Only wanted to win
Brought his best every 48 minutes
Everyone inspired by his greatness
Best to ever touch a basketball
Eternally linked with basketball
Always aimed to improve
Never accepted failure
Best father he could’ve possibly been
Relentless
Years of arduous work put into his craft
Any player, any team, on any given night
Nothing fazed him
Tenacious beyond belief
your death was a gut-wrenching reality,
but we will forever honor the Mamba Mentality.
– Stefan Curtis Jones