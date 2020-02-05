famed Drag Queen Trixie Mattel Storms UCI

by: Chester Ho

photo credit: Instagram

Famed drag queen Trixie Mattel performed a show at UCI’s Pacific Auditorium on Jan. 13, 2020.



As the event began, members from ASUCI took the stage to announce that Trixie would be premiering brand new material that night and requested that no recordings be made of the performance.



Right after this announcement, volunteers walked into the aisles to distribute posters signed by Trixie into the crowd.



Afterwards, an introductory animation began to play in which an animated Trixie wakes up and prepares her drag setup. Trixie puts on leggings, and a wig, but pauses and stares ahead at her makeup mirror. The animated Trixie then begins to bang her face into her collection of makeup and looks up into the mirror with her makeup perfectly applied.



Following this animation, Trixie walked out from the back of the auditorium to the stage.



“Well, how’s this look?” she asked, as the room erupted into cheers. The PA then began to play a melody of music, including snippets of Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” and PSY’s “Gangnam Style,” to which Trixie lip-synced and danced along to. Trixie ended the sequence with a dab, and the room erupted into applause again.



For the rest of the night, Trixie performed LGBT+ themed comedy and music and premiered some of her own songs.



She ended the night with a farewell:

“I gotta be honest, when I do a college show, I’m not sure what’s going to happen, but tonight was a blast,” she said.



After the show, a quick Q&A session followed, where Trixie shed her stage persona to offer advice to students.



One question was, “What advice would you give to people pursuing drag?” Trixie advised the crowd that it was not a get rich quick scheme.



She then reassured students who hear “you don’t use what you learned in school” that in her experience, one does use everything they learned at school in their work. Mattel holds a B.F.A. in Music Theatre from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee.



“I use everything I learned in school,” she said, pointing out that in school, she not only had to learn how to lip sync, but also how to sew clothes, work with wigs and more.



At the end of the event Trixie was presented with a plush UCI anteater.



Amiel Angelo, a senior pharmaceutical sciences major, expressed his gratitude for the event.



“I’ve been a fan since the first season of drag race, and I usually go to Drag Con, but there’s usually a huge line, and there wasn’t one tonight, so it was really nice to get to meet Trixie and see her in an intimate crowd,” he said.



“It’s really fun to see a queer artist like her, and I’m really grateful ASUCI is becoming a lot more diverse in their programs. It’s a lot more inclusive, and makes me feel a lot more at home. I get all the jokes she’s saying!”