Five People Infected With Measles In LA County

Five people were infected with measles in Los Angeles County after being in contact with an infected international tourist, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

LA Public Health accumulated a list of places that the infected patient visited between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1. Doctors recommend that those who have been exposed to the measles virus to contact a doctor if they are experiencing symptoms and are not immunized.

Symptoms of measles include a high fever, watery eyes, runny nose and a cough. These symptoms can show up anywhere from seven to 14 days after contact with the virus. If a person is unvaccinated and exposed to the virus, there is a 90% chance of contracting the disease.

In 2019, there were only 20 confirmed cases of measles in the United States. From 2000 to 2018, it has been estimated that 23 million deaths were prevented worldwide due to the vaccination. There is a very low chance of getting infected with measles, as most people are vaccinated at a young age. The Center of Disease Control recommends getting two doses of the measles vaccination, which has a 97% effective against the virus.

If a person is unsure if they are up-to-date on their shots, it is suggested to find their vaccination record or record of immunization of measles immunity. If there is no record available, it is recommended to get the measles-mumps-rubella vaccination. There are no negative repercussions if you get a second dosage of this vaccine.

New and returning college students, healthcare workers and international travelers are more susceptible to measles and it is recommended that they get the vaccine.

For more information, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html.

Chloe Mosier is a City News Intern for the 2020 winter quarter. She can be reached at mosierc@uci.edu.