OC Lawyer Arrested For Allegedly Selling Firearms And Distributing Meth

Orange County lawyer Melinda Romines was taken into custody for conspiring to sell firearms without a license and distributing methamphetamines on Feb. 10. The lawyer from Anaheim was charged with one count of conspiracy to engage in dealing guns without a license, one count of possession of an unregistered firearm and two counts of selling methamphetamines.

Romines did not have a license from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosive (ATF) but purchased the guns on the black market.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, “she then acted as a broker between the black market dealers and customers, ultimately buying the firearms from the dealers and then reselling them to customers.”

In May 2018, Romines allegedly sold the guns and accessories for dealers in a Los Angeles parking lot. She is being accused of selling a .40 caliber pistol and an AR type .45 caliber rifle alongside a silencer and 20 rounds of ammunition in a high capacity magazine. She allegedly made a profit of $2,600 during this transaction.

The second firearm transaction allegedly took place in another parking lot in October 2018. She purportedly sold a .45 caliber pistol and ammunition for $900.

Between October and November of 2018, she also alleged to have sold a quarter of a pound of meth in two transactions.

Scaira Benson or “Relli” is being charged alongside Romines on one count of selling 111 grams of methamphetamines. Authorities are currently trying to find Benson.

Meth distribution charges result in a minimum of 10 year sentence in a federal prison with a maximum charge of life in prison. Romines would face a maximum of 15 years in a federal prison in regards to her firearm charges.

Chloe Mosier is a City News Intern for the 2020 winter quarter. She can be reached at mosierc@uci.edu.