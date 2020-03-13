Saturday, March 14, 2020
Search
Home News Campus News UCI Commencement Ceremonies Postponed Until Further Notice

UCI Commencement Ceremonies Postponed Until Further Notice

By: Sydney Charles
photo by Jacqueline Markham / Staff

Willie Banks, UCI Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, announced that the Commencement would be canceled in a town hall meeting on March 13.

Banks said in an email that students should not make arrangements for family members to come to the campus for graduation due to safety precautions formulated for COVID-19

“We are actively looking at alternatives to celebrate our graduates in an appropriate manner. We understand that commencement is an important part of the UCI experience and we want to honor our students while still keeping our community safe,” Banks said. 

According to Banks, UCI is looking for alternative options to “celebrate” the graduating class. The students should expect a follow-up email with more details about commencement.

“All day, I’ve been saying it feels like my last quarter at UCI was abruptly ended. As a performing arts major, it affects me completely differently from even normal students. I’ve been waking up for my whole life to be able to walk the stage and I can’t even do that,” Sarah Llewellyn, a senior student, said. “This news derailed everything in my life. Instead of having time to work out life after graduation, I have to figure everything out two months earlier. I don’t even know what to do next.” 

In regards to student housing, Banks said that students could cancel their lease without penalty if they decided to leave the campus for spring quarter.. Students have until March 18 to inform UCI if they will continue or cancel their leases.

Sydney Charles is a 2019-2020 Campus News Co-Editor. She can be reached at campusnews@newuniversity.org

Latest Articles

City News

Orange County Schools Close Classrooms And Transition Online Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

Chelsea Pan -
Colleges and schools around Orange County are taking precautions in shutting down campuses as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel...
Read more
Campus News

ASUCI Senate Members Found Guilty Of Misconduct

Oriana Gonzalez -
An investigation from the Student Advocate General found ASUCI members guilty of several misconduct charges.
Read more
Campus News

UCI Winter Finals And Spring Classes To Be Held Remotely Due To COVID-19

Oriana Gonzalez -
Chancellor Howard Gillman announced earlier today that final exams for winter quarter and spring...
Read more

READ NEXT

UCI Commencement Ceremonies Postponed Until Further Notice

Campus News Sydney Charles -
Willie Banks, UCI Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, announced that the Commencement would be canceled in a town hall meeting on March...
Read more

Get the latest Campus & Local News

Subscribe

Privacy Disclaimer: After submitting content for publication the New University, in print or online, contributors relinquish the right to remove or alter contributions as they appear in publication.

Site Usage and Copyright: All articles, staff photos and other content on our website are copyrighted by the New University. By viewing our website, you agree not to reproduce or republish our content without express written permission.

  • FOLLOW US
SEARCH