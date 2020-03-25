Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Search
Home News Campus News Undergraduate Creates Brave Spaces Program To Empower Students

Undergraduate Creates Brave Spaces Program To Empower Students

By: Campus News Writer
Photo provided by Silvia N. Hernandez/Courtesy.

Brave Spaces, a year long course, seeks for students to share their narrative through digital storytelling. The student initiated program was created by fifth year undergraduate Silvia Navarro Hernandez, and was implemented for the first time this 2019-2020 school year.

It was developed through a collaboration between the Student Outreach and Retention Center, the Cross Cultural Center and the School of Education. Hernandez started the program to provide a way for students to tell their stories and feel empowered.

“I wanted to start Brave Spaces as a place to work through your narrative and find how we have so much power in our stories because they’re valuable,” Hernandez said. “We’ve gone through so much stuff, and our voices aren’t always heard so we really want to provide a platform for that … using their positionality as a student in this program to create more avenues of growth.” 

According to Hernandez, the end goal of the program is for students to recognize their power on campus.

“Students can after this ideally understand more about what their position looks like on campus and how they can use this opportunity,” Hernandez said. “We often feel like, ‘Okay, after this, I can finally do change. I have to wait till I get the degree,’ but the reality is we can actually do a lot more while we’re still here. Even without the degree we have so much power.”

Hernandez hopes the course will allow students to create the change that they want to see in the world. 

“So I’m aiming for my students after this to be able to continue initiating their own changes and creating their own versions of opportunities for students to create their own changes from there,” Hernandez said.

Since its inception, the Brave Spaces program has influenced students by inspiring them to start their own campus organizations and to further implement societal change. 

Hernandez is hopeful that the program “will continue to inspire more student initiated projects and give more voice to students after this.”

Brave Spaces will continue this spring quarter through an online format.

Autumn Martin is a Contributing Writer. She can be reached at autumnjm@uci.edu.

Latest Articles

Campus News

First Confirmed Case Of COVID-19 At UCI

Chelsea Pan -
A non-student resident of UCI’s graduate housing tested positive for COVID-19 according to an announcement from the Medical Director of the UCI...
Read more
City News

Democratic Primary Field Narrows To Biden And Sanders

City News Writer -
The field in the Presidential Democratic Primary Election has narrowed to former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders following...
Read more
City News

California Governor Issues Statewide Lockdown And Orange County Bans Private and Public Gatherings To Limit COVID-19 Spread

Chelsea Pan -
California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order on Thursday, March 19 as an executive precaution against rising numbers of COVID-19...
Read more

READ NEXT

Undergraduate Creates Brave Spaces Program To Empower Students

Campus News Campus News Writer -
Brave Spaces, a year long course, seeks for students to share their narrative through digital storytelling. The student initiated program was created...
Read more

Get the latest Campus & Local News

Subscribe

Privacy Disclaimer: After submitting content for publication the New University, in print or online, contributors relinquish the right to remove or alter contributions as they appear in publication.

Site Usage and Copyright: All articles, staff photos and other content on our website are copyrighted by the New University. By viewing our website, you agree not to reproduce or republish our content without express written permission.

  • FOLLOW US
SEARCH