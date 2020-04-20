Letter From The Sports Editors: Changes In The Sports Section Due To COVID-19

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic occurring, it is evident that live sporting events are in a hiatus during this time. There are no further updates on when UCI will lift the restrictions on sporting events, all we know is that there are no permitted practices or games at this time. With the UCI sports events being our main commerce for stories, the New University sports section will have to make adjustments to the stories we publish during this Pandemic.

There are other angles when it comes to sports reporting that we will try to pivot to, in order to bring our audience coverage of what is left of sport news. In concern for the safety of our writers, the New University is only allowing remote reporting and interviews. We will be doing our best to publish any breaking news regarding sports and COVID-19 updates and even sprinkling in stories about some of the UCI student athletes transitioning to remote life. We want to keep our readers informed and engaged, therefore, if you have any questions or inquiries involving the sport section, please contact the sports editors listed below.

It’s a difficult time for everyone right now, but the best thing to do is persevere. Before we know it, things will slowly get back to normal and we will be able to enjoy the adrenaline and life sports can bring to many of us. Stay healthy, active, engaged and, most importantly, at home.



Henry Curi is a 2019-2020 Sports Co-Editor. He can be reached at sports@newuniversity.org.



Christina Reyes is a 2019-2020 Sports Co-Editor. She can be reached at sports@newuniversity.org.