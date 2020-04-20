Monday, April 20, 2020
Search
Home Sports Letter From The Sports Editors: Changes In The Sports Section Due To...

Letter From The Sports Editors: Changes In The Sports Section Due To COVID-19

By: Henry Curi
Photo by Kate Rutz-Robbins/Staff

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic occurring, it is evident that live sporting events are in a hiatus during this time. There are no further updates on when UCI will lift the restrictions on sporting events, all we know is that there are no permitted practices or games at this time. With the UCI sports events being our main commerce for stories, the New University sports section will have to make adjustments to the stories we publish during this Pandemic. 

There are other angles when it comes to sports reporting that we will try to pivot to, in order to bring our audience coverage of what is left of sport news. In concern for the safety of our writers, the New University is only allowing remote reporting and interviews. We will be doing our best to publish any breaking news regarding sports and COVID-19 updates and even sprinkling in stories about some of the UCI student athletes transitioning to remote life. We want to keep our readers informed and engaged, therefore, if you have any questions or inquiries involving the sport section, please contact the sports editors listed below. 

It’s a difficult time for everyone right now, but the best thing to do is persevere. Before we know it, things will slowly get back to normal and we will be able to enjoy the adrenaline and life sports can bring to many of us. Stay healthy, active, engaged and, most importantly, at home. 

Henry Curi is a 2019-2020 Sports Co-Editor. He can be reached at sports@newuniversity.org.

Christina Reyes is a 2019-2020 Sports Co-Editor. She can be reached at sports@newuniversity.org

Latest Articles

Entertainment

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart” Is Surprisingly Entertaining (Or I’m Just Bored)

Delia Cruz Kelly -
Singing competitions have been a hallmark of reality TV ever since “American Idol” brought us heartfelt journeys and early 2000s superstars. NBC’s...
Read more
Campus News

UCI Administration Announces Decision To Charge Full Tuition For Spring Quarter

Campus News Writer -
Campus officials notified UCI students of the university’s decision to charge students full tuition for the spring quarter in an email on...
Read more
Campus News

Political Endorsement Email Violating UCI Policy Sent Out Through UCI Engineering By Bryce Lindsey

Oriana Gonzalez -
An email from the Engineering Undergraduate Student Affairs signed by ASUCI Engineering Senator Bryce Lindsey....
Read more

READ NEXT

“Unorthodox” Is A Poignant And Powerful Coming-Of-Age Tale

Entertainment Entertainment Writer -
In just four beautifully-crafted episodes, the new Netflix original miniseries “Unorthodox,” tells the story of Esty Shapiro, a young woman from an...
Read more

Get the latest Campus & Local News

Subscribe

Privacy Disclaimer: After submitting content for publication the New University, in print or online, contributors relinquish the right to remove or alter contributions as they appear in publication. Contributors also give their ownership rights to the New University.

Site Usage and Copyright: All articles, staff photos and other content on our website are copyrighted by the New University. By viewing our website, you agree not to reproduce or republish our content without express written permission.

  • FOLLOW US
SEARCH