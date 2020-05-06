Thursday, May 7, 2020
Search
Home Opinion Crowd Control: A Day At The Beach

Crowd Control: A Day At The Beach

By: Opinion Writer
Photography by jcookfisher
Photography by jcookfisher

Let’s face it, folks. As we head into the final stretch of spring quarter and transition into summer, many of us (especially those of us remaining local) have begun to map out our summer to-do list. I’d even bet some serious money that one of — if not the top — listed to-do activities on your list is going to the beach! 

Unfortunately, whatever summer plans we might have had, have been cut short. Gov. Gavin Newsom officially closed all public beaches in California as of Thursday, April 30 due to the surge of crowds and their lack of social distancing. 

“This virus doesn’t take the weekends off. This virus doesn’t go home because it’s a beautiful sunny day around our coasts.” Newsom said in response to Southern California beach go-ers.

As a Huntington Beach local, I myself have zipped down PCH and Main Street from time to time to get a breath of fresh ocean air with my pup. However, instead of bracing the beaches mask-free, I never left my car. Instead, I did a quick driveby with the windows down at a reasonable distance away from everyone, including, but not limited to, the rollerblading dog walkers and the middle-aged couples documenting the crowd surge with their selfie sticks. 

Yes, I am shocked and saddened by the closure of our beloved city beach. But, at the same time, I humanize the current crisis and respect the measures needed to ensure the safety of all. 

Something has to be done when thousands of people are parading without masks and disregarding fear of contamination. Unfortunately, Gov. Newsom had to play the bad cop to ensure proper conduct was being followed, and carelessness was not being practiced. After all, we don’t need another wave of the virus to hit harder than the first, and we definitely don’t need COVID-19 to spread as easily as a dollop of our favorite SPF 50. We just don’t. 


Emily Abeles is an Opinion Intern for the 2020 spring quarter. She can be reached at eabeles@uci.edu.

Latest Articles

Opinion

This Pandemic Is Not About Your Politics

Opinion Writer -
It is no surprise that in the modern political climate, the COVID-19 pandemic has created new divides along partisan lines. Recent conservative...
Read more
Opinion

Achieving Academic Success

Opinion Writer -
The rigors of an academic environment require students to complete a myriad of assignments, papers, projects and prepare for long, taxing exams....
Read more
Opinion

The Fool’s March

Opinion Writer -
As the COVID-19 pandemic’s curve flattens in some parts of the world, some Americans feel like the state-by-state stay-at-home orders are overstaying...
Read more

READ NEXT

Crowd Control: A Day At The Beach

Opinion Opinion Writer -
Let’s face it, folks. As we head into the final stretch of spring quarter and transition into summer, many of us (especially...
Read more

Get the latest Campus & Local News

Subscribe

Privacy Disclaimer: After submitting content for publication the New University, in print or online, contributors relinquish the right to remove or alter contributions as they appear in publication. Contributors also give their ownership rights to the New University.

Site Usage and Copyright: All articles, staff photos and other content on our website are copyrighted by the New University. By viewing our website, you agree not to reproduce or republish our content without express written permission.

  • FOLLOW US
SEARCH