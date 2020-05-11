‘Some Good News with John Krasinski’ is Guaranteed To Put A Smile On Anyone’s Face



With most of the world social distancing due to COVID-19, almost every aspect of daily life has been interrupted and every exciting event has been canceled. In the midst of the darkness, however, one brilliant beacon of joy and hope has appeared: “Some Good News with John Krasinski.”



It’s a little surprising that John Krasinski, who has no experience as a talk show host, has suddenly emerged as a star in YouTube’s realm of celebrity personalities trying to start podcasts or continue their late night shows from home. “Some Good News” has one aspect to set it apart from the rest and it’s pretty self-explanatory. The YouTube show, created and hosted by Krasinski, strives to only showcase pieces of uplifting and heart-warming news.



Many people know Krasinski as Jim from “The Office” or as the star, director and co-writer of “A Quiet Place.” While Krasinski may be new to this style of entertainment, he certainly understands one key element of a show like this: how to make people smile. Starting six weeks ago, “Some Good News” releases one episode per week, and it’s definitely something to look forward to. Krasinski starts by reading some uplifting stories, submitted to him via Twitter, that share how people are finding ways to entertain themselves, help others and compensate for milestone events they’ve lost. The video clips and Krasinski’s commentary are guaranteed to put a smile on anyone’s face.



In the second half of each episode, Krasinski invites a guest to Zoom with him, calling in a favor from a celebrity to give that guest one of the best days of their lives. The second episode, titled “Zoom Surprise,” featured a young girl whose long-awaited plans to see the hit musical “Hamilton” were canceled. After bringing her on the show virtually, Krasinski surprised her with a Zoom appearance by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the musical who originated the role of Alexander Hamilton in the original Broadway cast. Regardless of whether his viewers are fans of “Hamilton,” it’s impossible to watch without welling up as the rest of the show’s original cast appears one by one to serenade the extraordinarily excited girl.



In another notable episode, “Baseball is Back,” Krasinski surprised a group of healthcare workers from the COVID-19 unit of his hometown hospital with a trip to the deserted Fenway Park to throw out the first pitch of the baseball season. His gratitude for the healthcare industry, and all essential workers, was abundant and wonderfully sincere. In “Prom 2020,” he threw a “virtual prom” for this year’s high school seniors who missed out on one of their biggest rites of passage.



The show always includes a few celebrity appearances, such as Steve Carell, Billie Eilish and Rainn Wilson, to name a few. However, Krasinski truly outdid himself in the latest episode, titled “SGN Graduation.” The main event of this graduation-themed episode was a Zoom call between a few lucky graduates and the virtual graduation’s “commencement speakers.” Krasinski invited some of the guests’ personal heroes onto the virtual call, and their reactions were priceless. Among this slew of celebrities and motivational speakers were Steven Spielberg, Oprah, Jon Stewart and brilliant female education activist Malala Yousafzai. After being connected with the commencement speakers of their dreams, the graduates each received some inspiring advice on how to achieve their goals and make a difference. Needless to say, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house, or at least, not in my house and, probably, no other house tuning into the show.



In terms of entertainment and inspiration in these unprecedented times, “Some Good News” is truly in a world of its own. Krasinski is one of the most charismatic celebrities on the planet, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that his show, started with the purest of intentions, has seen monumental success in lifting spirits and giving thanks to those who deserve it.



Krasinski set out to inspire others by creating a show made of only good news, but he might not have realized the ripple effect his kindness would have globally. While the news featured on the show is heart-warming in itself, Krasinski’s efforts to coordinate this out of the goodness of his heart is even more inspiring. He is sparking kindness in the hearts of other celebrities, who appear on the show just to uplift their fans. He is also sparking kindness in the hearts of his viewers, who are trying a little harder to create good news of their own to share on the show’s Twitter.



Each episode concludes with Krasinski asking the audience to remember that “no matter how hard things get, there is always good in the world.” He is, of course, referencing the myriad of feel-good stories he shares every week, but the mere fact that this show exists right now is proof of an even more powerful source of good in the world. “Some Good News” is a reminder that no matter how dark or corrupted things seem, there are still people with the most selfless of intentions, who simply want to do what they can to make others smile.

