Thursday, May 21, 2020
Search
Home News City News All Irvine Residents to Receive Testing for COVID-19

All Irvine Residents to Receive Testing for COVID-19

By: City News Writer
Photography by Daniel Foster

Irvine officials plan to offer COVID-19 drive-thru testing to all Irvine residents starting May 26. Appointments will be made online to schedule testing at a drive-through test site, one of which will be established at the Orange County Great Park. 

The Irvine City Council, at Councilman Michael Carroll’s request, voted to create a testing program for Irvine employees and residents on April 28. As of May 12, a four-phase plan for reopening the city, which also addresses this testing process, was approved by the Irvine City Council.

State health officials and Orange County Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick view increased testing as a vital component in reopening parts of the economy. 

County officials have finalized plans to provide free antigen testing to OC residents in order to determine how many people have already had the virus, along with providing antibody testing as an “add on” for $10 per person.

According to Carroll, the issue with offering tests is that “testing is simply unavailable for people without symptoms.” While testing capacity has grown, some providers still prioritize those who are more prone to contracting the disease, such as first responders and people in nursing homes. 

This issue can be seen with LA city officials who declared testing for anyone who requests it, despite limited supplies and capacity that prioritize testing towards people who are at higher risk or those with symptoms. 

Shortages of certain test supplies and protective gear for health care workers also pose a serious issue. 

“The police and other city workers should be tested first to ensure that the system is running smoothly and that safety is established,” Carroll said to the OC Register. After the initial testing stage, the program will be opened to city residents. 

According to Carroll, the Orange County Health Care Agency would receive data from those who tested positive.

Informative resources, including details about how to register for an appointment, will soon be provided to Irvine residents. 

“Testing, at least to me and I think the rest of the council, was a real priority,” Carroll said. “It will give people an appropriate sense of comfort that they can get back to their daily lives.” 

Another key factor will be increased tracking of infected people to see who the person has come into contact with and where they spend their time in order to reduce future outbreaks. 

As of May 14, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Orange County is 3,968, with 80 cumulative deaths. Currently, there are 61,619 tests available, demonstrating a consistent increase in testing capacity. A total of 227 cases have been hospitalized, 79 of whom are in the ICU. Case counts are updated daily.

To connect with OC Agencies for more information and resources pertaining to the virus, call the COVID-19 hotline at (833) 426-6411.

Alessandra Arif is a Staff Writer. She can be reached at aearif@uci.edu.

Latest Articles

City News

What Has California Been Doing to Address COVID-19?

City News Writer -
California has implemented a number of measures aimed at protecting residents of the state and responding to the economic impact of the...
Read more
City News

Nonprofits in Orange County Look to find Donations and Volunteers

City News Writer -
Southern California nonprofit organizations are struggling to find donations and volunteers to support the increasing need for aid during the quarantine. 
Read more
Campus News

UCI Humanities Center Holds Live-Stream Series In Honor Of Asian Pacific American Heritage Mont

Campus News Writer -
In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, the UCI Humanities Center held its first live-stream event titled “History in the Making...
Read more

READ NEXT

Nonprofits in Orange County Look to find Donations and Volunteers

City News City News Writer -
Southern California nonprofit organizations are struggling to find donations and volunteers to support the increasing need for aid during the quarantine. 
Read more

Get the latest Campus & Local News

Subscribe

Privacy Disclaimer: After submitting content for publication the New University, in print or online, contributors relinquish the right to remove or alter contributions as they appear in publication. Contributors also give their ownership rights to the New University.

Site Usage and Copyright: All articles, staff photos and other content on our website are copyrighted by the New University. By viewing our website, you agree not to reproduce or republish our content without express written permission.

  • FOLLOW US
SEARCH