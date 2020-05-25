Irvine City Council Votes In Favor Of Extending Emergency Measures Related To COVID-19

The Irvine City Council voted in favor of extending the length of the existing executive orders and emergency resolutions as well as providing more direction for its citizens to follow on April 28.

Irvine’s City Council has decided that public facilities will remain closed until further notice to the public, with an exception being granted to the Irvine Animal Care Center. These public buildings will remain staffed by minimal faculty members in order to maintain essential services online, over the phone and through video conference systems like Zoom and WebEx.

It was announced that these skeleton crews will be evaluated by the council on a monthly basis.

The Irvine Animal Care Center was allowed to remain open on the condition that it close all drop-by services and establish an appointment-only basis for clients. The city of Irvine reported new emergency regulations for the Animal Care Center.

All events sponsored by Irvine will be postponed or modified through the end of June 2020, with a list of affected events being published on the city’s website.

Irvine has decided that the rule regarding the mandatory usage of face coverings within retail establishments is to remain in effect until further notice. It was decided as well that this rule shall be subject to the monitoring of the city and that this measure shall be subject to monthly evaluation by the Irvine City Council.

Resolution No. 20-29 is to be extended until further notice. This resolution offers some rest to homeowners and renters by mandating that all landowners and landlords within the city of Irvine refrain from evicting or foreclosing on Irvine residents and businesses.

This meeting further saw the formation of a subcommittee, which is composed of Mayor Christina Shea and Councilmember Farrah Khan, that is dedicated to creating a “workforce policy assuring that local jobs are offered to local workers and veterans,” as stated in the city’s April 29 press release.

For more information regarding the city of Irvine’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit https://www.cityofirvine.org/covid-19-resources.

Benjamin Olson is a City News Intern for the 2020 spring quarter. He can be reached at blolson@uci.edu.