Families Food Forward Drive in the City of Irvine

The Irvine community was invited to participate in the “Irvine Neighbors Helping Irvine Neighbors” drive-through food collection which took place on Saturday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event was a volunteer-driven food drive hosted by the non-profit organization Families Forward.

Families Forward is an Irvine organization dedicated to helping low-income and homeless families. The organization exists to help families maintain self-sufficiency through housing, food, counseling, education and other support services.

Drop off collections were located at the Irvine Civic Center and the Orange County Great Park

Nearby residents also teamed up with Families Forward due to an increase in requests for assistance. Neighbors in the city of Irvine donated and volunteered their services in preparation for this event. Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, Families Forward has indicated that food assistance requests have greatly increased.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced emergency benefit increases have reached $2.0 billion per month for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households to increase food security during the coronavirus national emergency.

“These are unprecedented times for American families who are facing joblessness and hunger. USDA is providing a 40% increase in SNAP benefits to ensure that low-income individuals have enough food to feed themselves and their families during this national emergency,” said Secretary Perdue. “Ensuring all households receive the maximum allowable SNAP benefit is an important part of President Trump’s whole of America response to the coronavirus.”

The most in need items are as follows:

Pasta sauce & dried pasta

Peanut butter

Cereal

Rice (1 lb or 2 lb bags)

Baby wipes

Canned chicken or tuna

Canned beans

Canned vegetables

Canned fruit

The event was staffed by Families Forward volunteers and took place in a “drop and go” fashion, with items being removed from the trunk of vehicles to adhere to social distancing orders. Participants were required to remain in their vehicles.

“We do not just provide support; we supply the tools for families to once again become independent, productive residents of the community,” the organization said.

To make a financial donation to Families Forward, visit their webpage here.

Families Forward can be contacted at (949) 552-2727 or info@families-forward.org.

Sarah Kim is a City News Intern for the 2020 spring quarter. She can be reached at sarahmk5@uci.edu.