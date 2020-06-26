Great Plates Delivery Program Launched in Irvine

The City of Irvine announced their participation in California’s Great Plates Delivery Program on April 24 to support seniors and local businesses that need assistance during the COVID-19 crisis.

“There are over 5.7 million older Californians, but 1.2 million live alone, socially isolated, unable, in many respects, to cook their own meals, unable to be provided the kind of nutrition and support that they deserve,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a coronavirus briefing.

The Great Plates Delivered Program is partnering with multiple local food providers to deliver three nutritious meals a day. Adults aged 65 and older and adults aged 60 to 64 who are at a high risk of contracting COVID-19 are provided these services in efforts to support them staying home and healthy.

This program will also serve as an economic relief to local businesses and workers.

“This program allows local businesses to receive economic aid while serving the elderly, one of the County’s most vulnerable populations,” Chairwomen and Second District Supervisor Michelle Steel said in a press release. “On behalf of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, we believe that it is absolutely critical to take advantage of every resource made available to the County, especially those that benefit the community that has been affected by COVID-19.”

Food providers will be based on various factors, including the ability to meet volume and nutritional standards, source local produce and meats, prioritize local jobs and more. Restaurants that are already participating in a state or federal meal service program, such as CalFresh Restaurant Meals Program, are not able to participate.

Irvine residents who wish to enroll in the Great Plates Delivered Program must meet the state’s qualifications to be eligible:

Individuals who are 65 or older, or 60-64 and at a high risk as defined by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), including: Individuals who are COVID-19 positive (documented by a public health official or medical health professional) Individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 (documented by a public health official or medical health professional) Individuals with an underlying health condition

Individuals must not be currently receiving assistance from other nutrition programs, such as CalFresh or Meals on Wheels.

Individuals must affirm an inability to prepare or obtain their own meals

This Great Plates Delivered Program will be in place through at least June 10, 2020 and may be extended. Individuals interested in receiving meals and businesses wanting to participate can call the Information and Assistance Call Center at (714) 480-6450 and visit Age Well’s official website.

The Grate Plates Delivered Program is managed locally by the Age Well Senior Services. Participants can also call the City of Irvine and Community Hotline at 949-724-6926.

Sarah Kim is a City News Intern for the 2020 spring quarter. She can be reached at sarahmk5@uci.edu.