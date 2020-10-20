COVID-19 On-Campus Update

According to UCI Forward’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there are currently seven active positive cases in recuperation on UCI’s campus as of Oct. 12, three of which are students and four of which are staff and faculty.

Three students tested positive from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10 and have been contacted by the Student Health Center regarding instructions for isolation and treatment. 4,071 COVID-19 detection tests were also administered at that time, putting the student positivity rate for Week 2 at 0.073%.

This is a large improvement from the recent spike in cases the week prior. Six students tested positive out of 1,131 tests administered on the week of October 3, setting UCI’s highest student positivity rate yet at 0.53%. This increase in the positivity rate is likely correlated with the increased number of people on campus due to the start of fall quarter. The student positivity rate for the weeks of September 19 and September 26 were 0.089% and 0.075%, respectively.

There has been a cumulative total of 124 positive cases of COVID-19 on UCI’s campus from March 14 to Oct. 12 with 51 of those being students and 73 being staff and faculty. A total of 12,335 student tests have been administered as of Oct. 12.

With on-campus housing students still moving in, UCI has expanded the asymptomatic COVID-19 testing requirements. The expansion features a mandate for all students living in Middle Earth, Mesa Court, Arroyo Vista and American Campus Community Apartments to test weekly starting Oct. 19.

In order to safely and effectively administer so many tests, UCI has been collecting mucus samples from all students using a self-administered collection swab. Students swirl a nasal swab in each nostril for 10 seconds, then label and submit their samples to the Student Health Center.

Weekly self-administered tests are required until further notice from school administration.

