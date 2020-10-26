Keshi’s ‘Always’ Gives Us a Glimpse Into His Heart

Houston-based singer-songwriter Keshi — stylized as “keshi” — released his sixth EP “always” on Oct. 23. “always” continues his discography’s recurring themes of bittersweet romance and heartbreak while simultaneously exploring a fresh, new sound. Keshi’s background in producing lofi hip-hop lends to his mellow rhythm, and he layers his trademark falsettos with textural instrumentals to create a soft, nostalgic quality to his music.

Keshi — born Casey Luong — released his debut EP “if you’re not the one for me then who is” on Oct. 23, 2016. He released two more EPs, “good days” and “THE REAPER,” before signing a record deal with Island Records in 2019. Keshi has accumulated over 300 million streams on songs such as “like i need u” and “2 soon.” “always” is his second album released in 2020, coming seven months after the release of “bandaids” on March 23.

“always” is a six-song album with three new songs — “talk,” “B.Y.S.” and “us” — and three pre-released singles. In his teaser video for the album, Keshi hangs the jacket that he wore in “bandaids” on a minimalistic clothing rack before donning a black bomber. Each item of clothing on the rack represents a past era from a previous EP, and his changing of clothes symbolizes his shedding of the past to step into a new era.

“‘always’ concludes the EP trilogy I’ve been making for the past couple years, and I’ve never been more proud of anything in my life,” Keshi said in a post. “I wanted ‘skeletons,’ ‘bandaids’ and ‘always’ to be an introduction to who I am as an artist. Now that they’re done, it’s time to start working on the album.”

“always”

The title track “always” kicks off the EP with an interesting contrast of groovy pop-R&B and somber lyrics. Keshi reflects upon taking a past lover for granted due to believing that they would never leave him. “Hey, where’d you go?” he begins the song, in a state of disbelief. He admits that he never thought the relationship would end: “Say, I don’t know / But I thought that we were starting over / Like we always do.” “always” marks the first time Keshi incorporates the electric piano as a prominent background instrumental. He further experiments with this new sound by deviating from his stripped-down acoustic roots in his usage of the electric guitar, with bluesy influences in the guitar solo. Despite changing up his sound, he retains his signature falsetto vocals, making the song still recognizably “Keshi.”

“more”

Taking on a darker tone than “always,” “more” recounts a relationship that unravels due to Keshi’s profession as a performing artist. The lyrics, “Said she want more / I’m not enough,” insinuate that his lover wants “more” out of the relationship while he is unable to meet her emotional needs. He reasons with her as he chooses to pursue his dreams over staying with her: “Said I gotta get money, swear I still love you / I don’t wanna go, but you know that I have to.” The lyrics dive into what Keshi sacrificed on his journey to fame, with there being “no trade for the things I lost.”

“There’s a dissonance in my life now that I can’t ignore,” Keshi stated in his official commentary of the song. The last 30 seconds repeat the chorus from his lover’s point of view (“Baby, come home, I want us”) while Keshi harmonizes his perspective (“Like hasta la vista / Dyin’ to see ya / In a dream that I had / Where I sing in arenas”) in a background falsetto. This vocal layering creates a back and forth conversation that acts as a heart-wrenching lyrical metaphor for the dissonance between Keshi and his lover. “more” is ultimately about the clashing of his personal and professional life, and now, when “Everybody left except you and I,” he feels as if he needs to make a decision between his career and his relationship.

“drunk”

“drunk” has a sweet, folksy sound compared to Keshi’s previous works. It begins with soft, acoustic strumming layered with piano that manages to sound both fresh and familiar at the same time. While intoxicated, Keshi addresses a past love that he regrets ending: “It’s been a while since we last spoke / So tell me, how’s it go?” In the chorus, he sings “Don’t need nobody else” to try to convince himself that he is fine on his own. However, the influence of alcohol brings out his true thoughts as he admits “I never have thought / When you’re gone / I’d find it hard to carry on.”

“talk”

“talk,” the EP’s fourth track, is Keshi’s mellower take on 1960s garage punk rock. The vocal chops and electric guitar bring a carefree, youthful feel to the song as it builds from a soft piano melody in the intro to a catchy garage-esque beat in the chorus. Lyrically, Keshi sings about attempting to rekindle a lost flame, believing that their past problems could be fixed if they would just “talk for a minute.” “talk” reflects his denial in accepting the end of the relationship and his inability to cope with change, as seen in lyrics such as “Maybe we don’t talk enough” and “I got nobody left to lose / When I fall, I turn to you.” Keshi still craves the familiarity of having his ex-lover around, and in his loneliness, “forgot why you left in the first place.”

“B.Y.S.”

“B.Y.S.” puts a modern spin on a classic 2000s pop-R&B hit. The song was made in collaboration with Karencici, flipping her demo “thoughtboutu” released in late 2019. Karencici’s background vocals and samples from the original demo can be heard in the finished version, adding dimension and character to the piece. “B.Y.S.” consists of catchy vocals layered with a mix of acoustic guitar and percussion. In “Baby, go make yo’ mind up” and “So afraid to give and take your pain / So afraid to give your love away,” Keshi sings about a push and pull kind of relationship, with one party acting coy. Keshi recounts his confusion and frustration in this game of hot and cold: “Pull me close, love me not.”

“us”

“us” is a minimalistic piano ballad that beautifully wraps up the EP. Keshi’s voice takes center stage as the simplistic production allows the lyrics to shine through. He bridges the opening lyrics with the last line by continuing a question he addresses to his lover: “Tell me now / Is that the sound / Of all that we were building? / Crashin’ down … Is that the sound of us?” The chorus of the song, “Maybe we’ve been / A little too caught up / In things that don’t matter / As much as we thought,” sounds both nostalgic and bittersweet while the viola melody in the background adds a cinematic feel to the contemporary piece.

His sound in “us” is reminiscent of FINNEAS’ “Die Alone.” FINNEAS’ influence on Keshi comes as a pleasant surprise, but their styles blend together seamlessly. The outcome is every bit as romantic as expected, but with a classic “Keshi” heart-rending twist.

“always” is undeniably Keshi, but his experimentation of different genres and instruments begins his transition into a new era of music that reflects his growth as an artist. His distinct dreamy vocals and vulnerable lyrics paint a story of romance and regrets, and the listener feels as if Keshi has let us into a glimpse of his heart. “always” is an ode to new beginnings that both solidifies Keshi’s position in the lofi community and broadens his horizons to other genres and sounds.

