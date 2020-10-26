Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Search
Home News City News Silverado Canyon Fire Forces Evacuations Across Irvine

Silverado Canyon Fire Forces Evacuations Across Irvine

By: Ian Anzlowar
Photo by Orange County Fire Authority/Twitter

Evacuation orders were issued to over 60,000 Irvine residents today as a rapidly spreading fire burned its way through Silverado Canyon towards the 241 Freeway. What started around 6:45 a.m. as a 10-acre brush fire exploded into a 4000-acre conflagration by 10:45 a.m., according to The Orange County Fire Authority.

At 1:45 p.m., Irvine Police Sgt. Karie Davies said that the evacuation would be expanded south of Irvine Blvd.

“The fire has progressed in the area of Sand Canyon and Irvine Blvd,” Davies said in a text to Voice of OC. “The new evacuation area is from Irvine Blvd. South to Trabuco Road, and from Jeffrey Road east to Portola High School.”

Evacuation orders and updates can be found at the Irvine City Hall Website.

Residents can also get information via the Emergency Information Line at 714-573-6210.

UCI issued a statement at 12:00 p.m. today that all on-campus operations have been suspended for the day, all non-essential staff have been advised not to come to campus. Mandatory COVID-19 testing had been suspended until further notice. Evacuation orders have not been issued for on-campus housing. 

Campus facilities including the Student Health Center, Anteater Recreation Center, Child Care Services, and FRESH Basic Needs Hub are also closed until further notice. Additionally, as of 12:30 p.m., all Anteater Express services have been suspended until further notice.

Davies confirmed to Voice of OC that the evacuation order is still in effect, and evacuation boundaries have not grown. But the scope could be expanded in the coming hours.

Air quality is listed as hazardous, and residents have been encouraged to stay inside and close all doors and windows by the Orange County Fire Authority.

Screenshot of AirNow Fire and Smoke Map provided by Jane Hagen/Courtesy

Mayor Christina Shea has confirmed that multiple homes in the Portola Springs neighborhood have burned. 

“Our number one focus is to protect our residents, ensure their safety, their animal’s safety, and I want to encourage all other residents affected by the smoke to close their windows,” Shea said.

The city is directing evacuating residents to Los Olivos Community Center and Harvard Community Center. The University Community Center, Rancho Senior Center and Quail Hill Community Center are already at maximum capacity.

Due to heavy and erratic winds, air support for the fire has been grounded until further notice. As of 10:30 a.m., over 500 firefighters are on the scene helping to fight the blaze.

A Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) was issued by Utility Southern California Edison at 7:30 a.m. Monday to 3,677 customers in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties. Another 123,000 customers are under consideration for the PSPS as Santa Ana winds blow through the area.

Ian Anzlowar is a 2020-2021 City News Co-Editor. He can be reached at citynews@newuniversity.org.

Latest Articles

City News

Nearly 100,000 Evacuated as Silverado and Blue Ridge Fires Continue to Rage Across Orange County

Danielle Dawson -
More evacuations have been called for residents throughout Orange County in response to the Blue Ridge Fire, the second blaze to erupt...
Read more
Entertainment

Fall Quarter At Claire Trevor School of the Arts: A Creative Season of Virtual Events

Entertainment Writer -
Fall 2020 quarter is in full swing at UCI, and despite hopes that we’d be back to hands-on learning, the continued prevalence...
Read more
Sports

Big West Basketball Is Back

Christopher Piazza -
The Big West Conference (BWC) officially released its men’s and women’s basketball conference schedules on Oct. 21 for the 2020-2021 season under...
Read more

READ NEXT

“A Real Bookstore:” Independently-Owned Arvida Book Co. Opens In Old Town Tustin

City News Alessandra Arif -
Arvida Book Co., an independently-owned bookstore located in Old Town Tustin, opened its doors at the beginning of October. Featuring a number...
Read more

Get the latest Campus & Local News

Subscribe

Privacy Disclaimer: After submitting content for publication the New University, in print or online, contributors relinquish the right to remove or alter contributions as they appear in publication. Contributors also give their ownership rights to the New University.

Site Usage and Copyright: All articles, staff photos and other content on our website are copyrighted by the New University. By viewing our website, you agree not to reproduce or republish our content without express written permission.

  • FOLLOW US
SEARCH