Biden Trumps Trump to Become the 46th President of the United States of America

The People of the United States of America have chosen Joe Biden as the next President of the United States of America. President-elect Biden’s victory was announced early Saturday morning, after a decisive victory in the state of Pennsylvania.

President Trump, the first president to lose a reelection bid in over a quarter-century, insisted “this election is far from over” and that his campaign would “start prosecuting [their] case in court,” but offered no details.

“In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America,” Biden said in a written statement. “With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.”

Biden, who will turn 78 this month, faces the worst public health emergency in 100 years, the deepest economic slump since the 1930s and an unresolved national reckoning on racism and police brutality. He remained upbeat and optimistic.

“We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do if we do it together,” Biden said.

Supporters flooded streets all across the county, not only celebrating Biden’s win, but also Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ win. Harris will make history as the first woman, the first Black person and the first person of Southeast Asian descent to become vice president.

The official decision was announced after a decisive victory in the contested state of Pennsylvania. This morning Biden had received 30,000 more votes than Trump, creating the necessary lead to avoid an automatic recount.

Videos from Pennsylvania show cars honking horns in celebration and blasting Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.” and Handel’s “Messiah.” Crowds were seen waving signs reading “Good things happen in Pennsylvania” and banging pots and pans to make noise.

As his hopes for reelection declined, Trump lashed out over the last few days, making unsubstantiated claims of election fraud and demands such as “STOP THE COUNT!” on Twitter.

“That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world.” CNN Correspondent Anderson Cooper said. “We see him like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over.”

Trump claimed multiple times the election was being stolen from him as many mail-in ballots, which were counted after Election Day votes, gradually shifted the outcome towards Biden. So far, all of the President’s claims have been disputed or thrown out.

“Absolutely no bad things happening,” Robert J. Harvie, elections commissioner for the traditionally Republican Bucks County, Pennsylvania, said in response to claims of election fraud. “No funny business, no fraud, we were meticulous about any kind of voter fraud.”

Biden remained calm throughout the process, asking for patience from his supporters Thursday afternoon.

“Stay calm. The process is working,” he said in Wilmington, Delaware. “Each ballot must be counted … Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience, as well. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that is the envy of the world.”

Even with Biden’s victory, he still faces widening divisions within his own party and a deeply divided nation, evident during the four years of Trump’s presidency.

According to studies conducted by MIT’s Election Data and Science Lab, the biggest divide was between older voters and those under 30, who were “less enamored with Trump than before.” Within the age groups, 30-44, 45-64 and 65 and up, the divide was negligible.

“It’s really young people who are overwhelmingly anti-Trump and that’s really noticeable,” said Charles Stewart III, the Director of the Election Data and Science Lab. “Really in the youth electorate, the only groups that we know that preferred Donald Trump nationally is really white male.”

Low-income voters expressed less appeal towards Trump, and were more attracted to Biden, but the president gained among voters with family incomes over $100,000 a year.

“That right now appears to be the biggest demographic shift I’m seeing. And you can tie that to [Trump’s] tax cuts [for the wealthy] and lower regulations,” Stewart told The Guardian.

Louis DeSipio, a political science professor at UCI, said nationally Trump won an estimated 57% of white votes, with huge state-to-state variations linked to factors such as education and age. African Americans, Latinos and Asian Americans voted strongly for Biden.

Trump was elected by a divided America four years ago, and today he was defeated by a divided America. With undaunted “Make America Great Again” supporters denying election results, and deep divisions within the Democratic Party, Biden’s work is just beginning.

It would soon be time, Biden said, “to unite, to heal, to come together as a nation.”

Ian Anzlowar is a 2020-2021 City News Co-Editor. He can be reached at citynews@newuniversity.org.