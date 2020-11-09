Vocal about Voting: How Some Musicians Are Voicing Their Thoughts On The Election

In the midst of a chaotic year, fans have urged celebrities to use their platforms for good, bring social issues to light and stand up to hate. With so much at stake for LGBTQ+, immigrant and other marginalized communities, the 2020 election was one topic that celebrities were quick to voice their opinions on. In the last several months, dozens of celebrities, especially musicians, have utilized their strong online presence and talents to encourage voting and to share their endorsements for the presidential election.

With Twitter arguably being one of the most popular platforms, most artists are using it to incentivize voting, regardless of the candidate. Early Monday morning on Nov. 2, one day before the election, Lady Gaga took to Twitter posing with a Biden-Harris button to show her support for the Democratic candidates. She specifically targeted Pennsylvania voters in her tweet, adding the hashtag, #AmericaNeedsPennyslvania. One month before on Oct. 7, Taylor Swift also tweeted to show support for the former vice president with a plate of Biden-Harris cookies she made herself. While a majority of artists showed strong support in voting for the Democratic candidate, a few swung red. Among these were rappers Lil Wayne and 50 Cent, voicing their support of a second term for Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Good morning PENNSYLVANIA! I’m so excited to see you today and SING for you!!!!!!! I believe in 🎶 YOU & I 🎶 !! Let’s talk about what America looks like with a KINDER President. WE NEED EVERY VOTE❤️ I’m with @JoeBiden —Lets go 24 hrs!!!!!! #Biden #AmericaNeedsPennsylvania pic.twitter.com/z0PaEZR5aF — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 2, 2020

I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘



📷 @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020

Other musicians used their talents to show their support, hosting performances and even writing songs about the election. Pop singer Demi Lovato released a single in October titled “Commander in Chief,” a ballad criticizing President Donald Trump. Lovato performed “Commander in Chief” on Oct. 14 at the Billboard Music Awards with the word “VOTE” in giant letters behind her. Former Nickelodeon star Keke Palmer used her singing abilities to encourage the public to vote with her straight-forward single “Actually Vote.” Released Oct. 29, the song targets young voters to “check that damn box” since they are the “largest voting block.” Although less serious than Lovato’s “Commander in Chief,” Palmer does her part in encouraging people to vote in a more lively and cheerful way.

With the election over, it is clear that a majority of these musicians celebrated Joe Biden’s victory in the safety of their homes. Ariana Grande, who just released her newest album “Positions,” tweeted an ecstatic “CRYING” over Biden and Harris’ win. Miley Cyrus also showed her excitement on Twitter, quoting her own song by tweeting “Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA!” over a video of the winning democratic pair. Crowds followed Cyrus’ lead, as dozens of videos spread on Twitter of people singing the hit song “Party in the U.S.A.,” celebrating Biden’s win.

Whether it be through retweeting an endorsement or commenting their support, there is no doubt that people, especially young potential voters, were more engaged and passionate than ever in politics this year. Though the election has ended, these musicians with large platforms will continue to push their fans to become more involved in their communities and fight for what they believe.

Hilary Gil is an Entertainment Intern for the fall 2020 quarter. She can be reached at hsgil@uci.edu.