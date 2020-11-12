UCI Professor Jack Brouwer Featured on The Discovery Channel

Dr. Jack Brouwer, a mechanical and aerospace engineering professor at UCI, was featured on the show “Tomorrow’s World Today” on Oct. 3 on the Science Channel and on Oct. 4 on The Discovery Channel.

Brouwer was featured on the show for his post-doctoral researchers’ and staff’s work on sustainable and renewable energy systems and the dynamics of renewable power. The discussion was centered around how renewable power could be complemented by electrochemical energy storage and conversion systems, especially those that use hydrogen, fuel cells and electrolyzers.

“These achievements have allowed me to become a relatively known research and development leader in the fields of hydrogen, fuel cells and electrolyzers,” Brouwer said.

Brouwer, his post-doctoral researchers and staff are currently working on several research projects.

“We are currently working on exciting related research projects, including: (1) solid oxide electrolysis for green steel manufacturing, (2) hydrogen for zero emissions shipping, trains and freight, (3) hybrid solid oxide fuel cell gas turbine systems for ultra-high efficiency [and many more],” Brouwer said.

Alongside his research, Brouwer is currently teaching two undergraduate courses at UCI, Applied Engineering Thermodynamics and Fuel Cell Fundamentals and Technology. He is also teaching one graduate course, Issues in Climate, Energy and Air Quality, with professor Barbara Finlayson-Pitts.

This year will be Brouwer’s 22nd year at UCI; Brouwer went to UCI for both his undergraduate and graduate degrees.

“I joined UCI in 1998 as the Associate Director of the National Fuel Cell Research Center, a professional position. I became a lecturer in the Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department in 2002, Adjunct Professor in 2004, and then joined the regular ranks faculty, tenure track, in 2011,” Brouwer said.

Besides his teaching and research, Brouwer also serves as the Director of the National Fuel Cell Research Center and the Advanced Power and Energy Program at UCI.

“[As the director of these organizations], I oversee a group of fellow faculty, administrative and technical staff, post-doctoral researchers, and graduate students conducting research in an organized research unit that is trying to change the world, together, by introducing renewable and sustainable energy and power technologies,” Brouwer said.

Regarding the current situation with COVID-19, Brouwer shared his feelings and hopes for the 2020-21 school year.

“[I hope] that we make it safely through the COVID-19 pandemic/crisis, that we learn much in our sustainable energy research projects, and that our undergraduate and graduate students successfully proceed toward their learning and degree goals with good mental and physical health during this crisis,” Brouwer said.

