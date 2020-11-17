Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Search
Home News Campus News UCI Jordan Center Presents Panel About Iranian Women In Academia

UCI Jordan Center Presents Panel About Iranian Women In Academia

By: Campus News Writer
Photo by Magaly Bravo

The UCI Jordan Center for Persian Studies hosted a panel, moderated by UCI humanities professor Nasrin Rahimieh, on discussing Iranian women in academia on Nov. 6.

Some of the panelists included social sciences associate professor at Long Beach City College Annahita Mahdavi, Persian studies associate professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Claudia Yaghoobi and political science chair and professor at Santiago Canyon College Nooshan Shekarabi. The panel spoke about their challenges and experiences as Iranian women in academia. 

After 1979, the United States closed its embassy in Iran and those seeking visas moved to Turkey. Mahdavi recounted how she left Iran in 1985 and was stuck in Turkey for several years. After 15 years, she was finally able to get her U.S. citizenship. 

She began gaining interest in the education system during her master’s degree in clinical psychology at Pepperdine University, where she was required to do an internship as a supplement to the curriculum. 

“I ended up doing my internship with the juvenile population: adolescents and teenagers that were not able to be mainstream and so they were in special schooling … it was my first encounter with the prison population,” Mahdavi said.

Yaghoobi’s immigration story posed different challenges. An Armenian raised in Iran, Yaghoobi was a tenured professor in her home country before arriving in the U.S. in 2006. 

“When I arrived, I was essentially made to start from the beginning because they didn’t accept my credentials here,” Yaghoobi said. 

After arriving in Los Angeles, Yaghoobi had to work as a CVS merchandiser in order to make ends meet. After 14 years, she was finally able to achieve her goal of teaching at an American university.

Shekarabi shared Yaghoobi and Mahdavi’s passion for teaching when she first started teaching 21 years ago at Santana Canyon College. Shekarabi first came to the U.S. in 1984 and obtained a degree in political science from Cal State Fullerton. 

A shared challenge that these women faced coming from Iran and learning how to become part of the academic world was the struggle to find an identity among the academic community. 

“It’s difficult to even convince a lot of people in our community that we are not to be identified as white,” Shekarabi said.

Sherkarabi considers it offensive when others try to identify her as being white and when white people try to identify as people of color.

“[White women] want to have the privilege that comes with being a woman of color from fellowships, positions, [and] hiring,” she said.

Although being a woman of color does offer more opportunities, Shekarabi feels that “the miniscule [advantage] that is being given to women of color is also being stolen [from them].” 

Magaly Bravo is a Campus News Intern for the Fall 2020 Quarter. She can be reached at bravomt@uci.edu

Latest Articles

Campus News

ASUCI Petition Calls for Recall of Justices

Campus News Writer -
A petition regarding allegations of recurring issues within ASUCI recently surfaced on the web with the main goal to recall the following...
Read more
Campus News

UCI Center for Student Wellness & Health Promotion Holds Workshop On The History of Cannabis

Campus News Writer -
The UCI Center for Student Wellness & Health presented a workshop that informed students of the political history,...
Read more
Campus News

Connecting Through Isolation: Middle Earth Housing Starts Humans of Middle Earth

Campus News Writer -
Middle Earth Housing has started their Instagram series Humans of Middle Earth, which highlights their residents and staff.  “The...
Read more

READ NEXT

Is It Too Early for A Christmas Album Roundup?

Entertainment Entertainment Writer -
There are two types of people when the clock strikes midnight on Oct. 31. You are either the person who buys their...
Read more

 

Subscribe

Privacy Disclaimer: After submitting content for publication the New University, in print or online, contributors relinquish the right to remove or alter contributions as they appear in publication. Contributors also give their ownership rights to the New University.

Site Usage and Copyright: All articles, staff photos and other content on our website are copyrighted by the New University. By viewing our website, you agree not to reproduce or republish our content without express written permission.

  • FOLLOW US
SEARCH