UCI Student Launches Art Business to Support Interchanging Organizations

When Isabella Nazzari witnessed artists of multiple mediums come together in the midst of a growing pandemic, inspiration struck. Nazzari, an artist herself, fell in love with the idea of using art to raise money and bring awareness to widespread issues and is now the founder of her own art company called Macrothink.

Nazzari is a second year dance and psychological studies double major who, as the company owner, accounts for Macrothink’s artistic and philanthropic vision while guiding the company where she sees fit. As an artist of many realms, including her extensive background in dance, singing, photography, writing and graphics, she understands the hardships of being a successful modern day artist.

“I knew that it was never going to be easy to succeed in any art form,” Nazzari said. “It takes dedication and a relentless ability to believe in oneself and visualize your highest self.”

The idea behind Nazzari’s sponsorship program, which launched in late June, is to unite young artists by monetizing their work while donating a portion of the proceeds to various charities. Since its launch in late June, the company has featured a wide array of artists — videographers, musicians, painters, photographers, etc. — and has partnered with four carefully-selected organizations whose initiatives range anywhere from fighting food insecurity to protecting marine wildlife.

“I didn’t want Macrothink to become just a board of art you could purchase,” Nazzari said. “I wanted it to become an experience where an individual can be proud to be contributing to small artists and local and worldwide organizations. It’s just as much of a business as an established clothing brand, but it has an added component of growing community and philanthropy.”

Macrothink doesn’t just choose a random charity to donate to. Bridgette Schafer, Macrothink’s head of philanthropy, does extensive research on numerous organizations prior to collaboration and finds ways to deepen the company’s connection with their cause. When deciding on an organization to endorse, Schafer looks for a clear and specific mission statement alongside its short and long-term goals to ensure they know exactly where donations are being distributed.

“It was very important to me right off the bat that Macrothink was contributing to viable organizations,” Nazzari said. “I highly recommend the book ‘Toxic Charity’ by Robert D. Lupton. The book extensively covers the harm that certain initiatives worldwide can have on the very people they are meant to be serving. We are still learning about where to allocate our funds to, especially in times of intense social uprising.”

“We ask that people look through our pieces and consider purchasing something,” Nazzari said. “We are a small business made up of small artists who lead individual lives. Supporting someone’s journey goes a long way. Not only that, but our small contributions to each charity, which range from $65-120 a month, go a long way too.”

Every month, Nazzari and her team introduce a new set of artists to feature and encourage others to join their community of committed, goal-oriented individuals. By taking part in Macrothink, visual artists, musicians, writers, videographers and dancers not only grow individually but come together to make a difference.

“As of right now, the best way to get involved is to spread the word to your artistic friends and to ask them to apply or to apply yourself,” Nazzari said. “We are constantly looking for artists to join our community. We want to support them and help them grow.”

While Macrothink is a newer company, it has surely come a long way. The company plans to continue its usual operations with hopes of highlighting new artists and charities.

“We are having a lot of fun envisioning the future of this program,” Nazzari said. “Especially how we can incentivize a sense of community through collaboration and philanthropy.”

