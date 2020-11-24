Just How Effective Will Governor Newsom’s New COVID-19 Order Be?

Over the past week, California averaged over 11,000 COVID-19 cases per day. In response, Gov. Gavin Newson ordered a “limited stay-at-home order,” in which all nonessential work, gatherings and activity must stop from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The order only applies to counties in the purple tier and will be effective from Nov. 21 to Dec. 21; however, it can be extended or revised based on counties’ individual conditions. Similarly to the spring stay-at-home order, residents are still able to go outside for walks, and the order does not pertain to homeless individuals.

In addition, Newsom mandated mask wear and reiterated on Twitter that “[people] are now REQUIRED to wear a mask in public spaces. We’re seeing too many people with faces uncovered. Wearing a face covering is critical for keeping people safe and healthy, keeping businesses open and getting people back to work.”

Many people, such as the protestors who assembled on the first night of the curfew in Huntington Beach and Fresno, are outraged by the governor’s order because they perceive it as an infringement on their freedom. There is no doubt the order restricts people’s actions and choices; however, the order is crucial to maintaining everyone’s well-being.

The majority of those who are upset have not been directly affected by COVID-19 and do not understand the severity of the pandemic. As a result, they remain ignorant and selfish. At the end of the day, it is truly simple: To stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe, everyone needs to stay at home, avoid gatherings and wear masks.

Furthermore, many police officials in various counties have made it clear they do not plan to enforce the order. In response to Newsom’s order, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes sent out a news release in which he said, “Orange County Sheriff’s deputies will not be dispatched to, or respond to, calls for service to enforce compliance with face coverings, social gatherings, or stay-at-home orders.”

Barnes believes it is solely citizens’ responsibilities to abide by Newsom’s restrictions. While this may be true, there will still be people who ignore the restrictions, and law enforcement officers are obligated to punish those individuals because they put others at risk. It is imperative that police enforce wearing masks and stay-at-home orders. By not doing so, law enforcement officers such as Barnes ultimately hurt their communities.

I strongly believe this order is not strict enough to combat the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in California. I do agree that it is a great step towards stopping the spread because it specifically targets gatherings that occur at night. However, much of the spread also happens during the day in public spaces that are not regulated by rules. The order should be more restrictive and prohibit nonessential working businesses such as movie theaters and shopping malls. These industries are not necessary for communities to function, unlike the health care and agriculture sectors. However, the government would need to financially support those working nonessential jobs to prevent unemployment. Furthermore, social gatherings need to be fully banned as well. Newsom must efficiently collaborate with and require local law enforcement officers to enforce restrictions and ensure people stay safe.

It is a shame to see fellow Californians angered by the order and arguing that it makes their lives harder, which drives them to ignore the law. This mindset will continue to derail not only efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in California but the entire country. Ultimately, Gavin Newsom’s order is not strict enough, and social gatherings and nonessential work need to be entirely banned in order to significantly decrease the spread of COVID-19.

Anmol Gill is an Opinion Intern for the 2020 fall quarter. She can be reached at anmolkg@uci.edu.