Why You Should Build a Strong Network

Graduating from college is a remarkable achievement, but a college degree does not automatically generate job offers. It takes more than studying and good grades to secure job opportunities and climb the socioeconomic ladder — it requires a strong network. College graduates should not leave the academic environment without connections as they may evolve into potential opportunities.

“For this job, a friend who works in California nominated me for this position,” Dr. Willie L. Banks Jr., UCI Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, said.

Connections matter. People who know you and how hard you work can recommend you for positions or notify you of opportunities, but how can we acquire a strong network?

“Well, I think one of the things that was really important and really opened doors for me was being involved in student organizations. I’ll be honest with you, the network you build just being involved in student organization is really important. I think that is a piece that students need to remember is that involvement, attending meetings, being a general member, holding a leadership position, they can all lead to you meeting other people that have very similar interests or same values. That is how we build your network and it’s all done organically, so it doesn’t feel like it is being forced,” Dr. Banks said.

To build a strong network from the ground up, students have to get involved in group activities. There are hundreds of student organizations on-campus with categories that range from academics to the creative arts. The UCI Office of Campus Organizations has a robust list with every student organization, all of which are gladly accepting new members. Do not be afraid to join more than one organization. As long as the time commitment does not negatively impact your academic performance, you should encourage yourself to dedicate time to organizations that matter to you.

As a member of a student affairs organization and a writer for the New University, I know that the network I build with these resources will benefit me after graduation. If I pursue a career in student affairs, then I’ll have acquaintances within the field who might refer me to new opportunities, similar to how Dr. Banks secured his current position. If I choose to walk the path of a journalist, then I’ll have work experience and possible recommendations from my co-workers to help me stand out in job interviews.

However, it can be difficult finding an organization to participate in because there are many to choose from. I suggest finding an organization the same way you found your major. Explore different areas and see which one resonates with you the most. An internship with the campus newspaper, for example, could be a great place to start.

There is also the UCI Alumni Association, which can be used to discover new opportunities.

“Whatever field of study you’re interested in, I would say part of your network is going to be the Alumni Association and the over 200,000 people who have graduated from UCI,” Dr. Banks said. “That’s now part of your network, which is one of the advantages of attending a place like UCI. You’re going to be fed into the system that is looking out for other folks who just graduated and had similar experiences at UCI.”

UCI undergraduates looking to connect with alumni should sign up for The Anteater Network — a flash mentorship platform just for UCI students and alumni. The platform offers undergraduates an opportunity to reach out and find mentors in whatever area they’re interested in. It is helpful to have a mentor provide career advice to gain a more clear idea on how to successfully navigate and pursue a career. To get started, many mentors may help you with your LinkedIn profile.

LinkedIn is essentially an online resume for other people to see and connect with you. LinkedIn is vital now more than ever because of the pandemic, which has left millions unemployed.

“What I do know is that you need to have current information, make sure that you have your current position and where you’re located. For my LinkedIn profile, I made sure to put in the actual job description of what my position entails,” Dr. Banks said.

Many students make the mistake of omitting previous or current jobs, internships or volunteer services. However, all work experience is valuable. Even if an internship or job does not directly relate to your area of interest, the abilities you adopted are beneficial for an employer.

The experience I’ve received at the New University does not only apply to journalism. I have strengthened my writing skills, learned how to interview people and collaborated with other people. These skills translate to multiple disciplines and would be beneficial for a wide breadth of jobs.

A college degree can only do so much on its own. College students need to get involved with student organizations, connect with alumni, secure internships and bulk up their virtual profiles to be successful. College degrees open doors for better jobs, but a strong network helps us secure these opportunities.

Thomas Solano is a Staff Writer. He can be reached twsolano@uci.edu.