Professor Brianne Donaldson Hosts New Weekly Conversational Series

Philosophy and religious studies professor Brianne Donaldson hosts the Meaning of Life Lunch, a series of group philosophical conversations, every Thursday from 12-1 p.m. via Zoom.

The Meaning of Life Lunches began in person during winter quarter 2020 but were halted during spring quarter due to the pandemic. This fall quarter, the recurring event has resumed through Zoom.

Participants discussed Plato’s “Allegory of the Cave” on Nov. 19, a topic that Donaldson said is particularly relevant to the recent election.

Attendees reflected on the role of fire, which creates the shadows in the allegory and its potential manipulation or trickery of perceived reality.

This quarter, participants have often discussed the philosophy of fire, a topic Donaldson chose in light of recent events and political turmoil.

“I set a loose theme of ‘fire’ thinking about the wildfires, protests, COVID-19 and all the heated emotions that come with these experiences,” Donaldson said. “The conversations focus on the many interpretations of fire as an “element, tool, as flaming anger, evil, heat, destruction, renewal [and] ritual.”

According to Donaldson, the remote setting this quarter has enabled new participants to join the events.

“Although conversation can sometimes take a minute to rev up when online, I try to let silence be okay too and we always get to unexpected places,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson was inspired by a similar event at a “small rural college” where she previously worked and thought the lunches could give UCI community members a chance to build connections.

“[I]t was a great way for faculty and students to get to know each other, bring their lunch and chat in a more relaxed way. It was also a way to meet those who were interested in philosophical and religious ideas, but not majors, minors or faculty,” Donaldson said.

The lunches are open to all faculty, undergraduate and graduate students. According to Donaldson, the Meaning of Life Lunch has integrated a variety of fields, including, “philosophy, urban planning, mathematics, psychology, economics, religious studies [and] Asian studies.”

In previous conversations, participants have discussed “whether personal convictions or experiences or feelings come before philosophy; if political solidarities or transcendent ideals are more able to motivate moral actions; beauty, aesthetics, and simplicity; how facts and truth are similar or distinct; how to avoid closing the gateways of free speech; if value comes through relations or independently of them; [and] the limits and values of thought experiments.”

In an isolated environment, Donaldson hopes these conversations can establish a sense of community and friendship while presenting an opportunity to ponder together.

Donaldson spoke on taking further steps to expand the reach of the event in the future.

“I’d really love other faculty from any department to get involved just to build a group feeling as well as shared leadership,” Donaldson said.

