UCI Study Abroad Center Hosts International Food and Art Festival Online

UCI’s Study Abroad Center began an International Food and Art Festival on Nov. 16 to foster cross-cultural understanding.

As part of International Education Week (Nov. 16 to Nov. 20), this asynchronous festival included a virtual gallery of music, food, artwork and clothing from different cultures.

Photo by UCI Study Abroad / International Food and Art Festival Gallery

“The International Education Week was dedicated to enhancing international awareness and fostering cross-cultural understanding via food and art while engaging the UCI community and the public community,” Linny Tran, one of the event’s coordinators, said.

In the gallery, Chinese culture was represented by the Chinese Folk song “Farewell” and traditional paintings. German culture was represented by traditional baked goods such as Schwarzwaelder Kirschorte (Black Forest cake) and Weihnachtsplaetzchen (Christmas cookies).

Photo by UCI Study Abroad / International Food and Art Festival Gallery

Tran spoke on the idea surrounding this virtual festival.

“Since we are unable to host a festival in person, we thought of having a virtual space where the community can still share aspects of culture via food/art. The concept of having a physical fair with booths of various cultures/international cuisines, where you can taste different foods and learn more about different cultures,” Tran said.

Submissions to the gallery were carefully reviewed.

“Once a submission [was] received, it [went] through a review process. The review committee consists of professional staff and students with international experience. The committee review[ed] submissions on a rolling basis,” Tran said.

Photo by UCI Study Abroad / International Food and Art Festival Gallery

The festival included a live event called “Let’s Talk about Food” on Nov. 24. However, there will be no other live events moving forward.

The gallery includes 18 different submissions and will be available to view online until Dec. 18.

Ashley Shah is a Campus News Intern for the Fall 2020 Quarter. She can be reached at akshah2@uci.edu