Spice Up Yoga With … Goats

For Orange County residents, Goods and Goats Market is a quaint farm that has numerous weekly sessions for goat yoga. This activity takes COVID-19 precautions to ensure safety for all staff and guests.

Goods and Goats Market is owned by Lani Jones. She initially inherited the farm and created a luscious space full of horses, goats and flowers so that her and her family could have a special place to gather. In the beginning, her family and friends sold goat milk and soaps, eggs and flowers on the weekend. Over the years, Jones has been able to cultivate hundreds of fans and local residents for a bimonthly maker’s market. The market also includes various activities with goats that include yoga, date night, restorative yin yoga, corporate team building classes and children’s parties.

During the pandemic, it can be difficult to be around loved ones and also feel safe. Goods and Goats Market is a location where anyone can learn about the playful and affectionate goats and also shop at locally owned stores that hand make their organic products.

Goods and Goats Market is a safe space where people can let go of all their troubles for a while and unwind. Being able to stretch and open all the tension held in the body is not only physically invigorating, but also mentally soothing. Everyone is welcome to enter, so they can relax and scratch a goat’s chin.

Baby goats are expected to be born early February and attendees will be able to feed and hang out with baby goats around a warm bonfire.

For more information about Goods and Goats Market, check out their website and Instagram, @goodsandgoatmarket.

