The Dangers of Increased Screen Time

Last year, after gaining 37 million new subscribers, Netflix’s subscription count surpassed over 200 million. The streaming service’s popularity increased during the pandemic, which has forced many to work, study and socialize remotely. While staying inside and streaming has been effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19, the collective increase of screen time has been detrimental to the health of many.

For instance, sitting down and being in front of a screen for hours on end is undoubtedly a harmful sedentary activity — one that, among other things, can compel people to snack. In the long run, habitual eating could lead to obesity and a range of health issues such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

Aside from weight gain, looking at screens for too long can also cause permanent damage to the eyes. Moreover, the amount of melatonin our body creates becomes affected due to continuous contact to blue light , which can cause sleep difficulties and disrupt sleep schedules.

Another issue that increased screen time can cause is neck and back pain. After sitting in front of a laptop or computer for an extended period of time, people naturally relax forward, causing them to be hunched over for long periods. Alternatively, whenever people use their phones, their heads are often pointed down, leaving their neck constantly bended. Both of these subconscious habits could lead to bad posture or chronic back and neck pain.

Lastly, one of the largest negative effects of all this increased screen time is its toll on mental health. A study from SDSU showed that prolonged time spent on a screen can lead to depression and suicidal behavior in teens. According to the study, teens who spent more than five hours on their devices had a higher risk of suicide-related outcomes than those that spent only around one hour. The 32% pre-pandemic average of U.S. teenagers aged 14 to 17 having more than a four-hour daily screen time has increased by 30% since June 2020.

While the side effects of increased screen time seem disconcerting, there are some preventative measures we can take to minimize the detrimental effects of having to work, study and find sources of entertainment online.

Change can start with small adjustments, such as eating healthier snacks. This can help improve your concentration, energy and immune system. Downloading posture reminder apps is another good way to keep yourself accountable because joint and bone alignment plays a key role in bodily functions, such as reducing tension headaches and improving circulation and digestion. Investing in blue light glasses also helps to reduce potential eye damage or strain. On top of these purchases, it’s also useful to form habits such as not using your phone 30 minutes before bed. This is to help you fall asleep quicker and be more alert the next day. To help with that, you can set a screen time limit on your apps.

Healthy habits and remaining productive are good stepping stones to improving mental health and building motivation. Other ways are to talk to friends and family, but if that’s not a reliable option, there are confidential and free resources available.

While constant online work and entertainment in this pandemic is not ideal, it could be quite enjoyable if you find the balance between screen time and staying active along with getting rest.

