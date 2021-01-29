Friday, January 29, 2021
Search
Home News Campus News Body Positivity: How To Get Rid of Your (Sk)insecurities 101

Body Positivity: How To Get Rid of Your (Sk)insecurities 101

By: Campus News Writer

Skincare enthusiast Vanessa Sasada appeared as a guest speaker during UCI’s “Skincare 101: Acne Edition” webinar on Jan. 22. She shared her journey dealing with acne and offered solutions to the audience that also struggled to tame their skin.

In the webinar, Sasada discussed the multiple different types of acne one can experience, such as blackheads, papules, nodules and cysts. According to Sasada, there is not just one thing that triggers a breakout.

“Your acne can be caused or triggered by a multitude of different things,” Sasada said.

Some of the causes she included were inflammation, vitamin deficiency, stress or hormones. For Sasada, stress is also one of the many reasons why her skin breaks out into intense acne.

These breakouts caused Sasada to form a negative self-image of herself, so much that she would often go to great lengths to make sure that no one — not even her family — saw her bare skin.

“Because of my acne, I was rescheduling my life around my breakouts … scared to go on dates or be in relationships … wearing full coverage makeup every single day … [and] either avoiding mirrors or spending hours over-analyzing my skin,” Sasada shared.

When the topic of treatment was brought up, Sasada says most of her solutions were only “temporary” and that her skin would still break out eventually, bringing her back to square one. 

Sasada said she now wants to “help others conquer their own skin insecurities” to make sure that “no one is alone” when dealing with acne.

“I like to share my story, but I also like to share the stories of other people in the acne and skin positivity community … and I’ve made a lot of great connections and friends all over the world, who also have dealt with skin insecurities and who are now embracing their skin and being unapologetically themselves,” Sasada said.

After Sasada shared her personal experience dealing with acne, several other students stepped up to talk about their own stories of battling unwanted breakouts. These included struggles of taking pictures from only one angle, people pointing out the flaws of their skin or being peer pressured into using skincare products that only further damaged their skin.

At the end of the webinar, Sasada opened a Q&A for the audience to ask her questions about skincare routines and advice. One of these questions included the promotion of #acneproneasian, a community that Sasada created for people sharing the same skin insecurities to talk about their individual stories and create a safe place for them.

“It kinda stemmed from my past … as an Asian with acne … it [felt] like I was having an identity crisis because none of my friends or my family dealt with acne or skin issues … If they get acne, it’s like one pimple here and there,” Sasada said in response to a member of the audience asking why she created the hashtag.

The webinar ended after just over an hour with an audience of 51 UCI students. While it was a short event, the webinar taught many students how to tackle their own insecurities about acne and that it’s not something to be ashamed of.

“I wish I took a picture of my acne … so I could show to you all that a lot of people go through this kind of journey,” event host Katarina Rose Perez said to the event attendees at the end of the webinar.

Kealani Quijano is a Campus News Intern for the winter 2021 quarter. She can be reached at kaquijan@uci.edu

Latest Articles

Campus News

UCI Humanities Hosts “Possessing Polynesians”

Campus News Writer -
The UCI School of Humanities hosted a virtual event, “Possessing Polynesians: In Conversation with Maile Arvin,” that covered and discussed the science of colonial...
Read more
Campus News

UCI Center for Student Health and Wellness Hosts Virtual Therapy Pet Thursdays

Campus News Writer -
The UCI Center for Student Health and Wellness Promotion hosted a session featuring different therapy animals to encourage students to relax in an interactive...
Read more
City News

Gov. Newsom Announces Annual State Budget Plan

City News Writer -
Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced the state of California’s annual budget plan for the fiscal year 2021-22, consisting of $227.2 billion in total. This...
Read more

READ NEXT

 

Subscribe

Privacy Disclaimer: After submitting content for publication the New University, in print or online, contributors relinquish the right to remove or alter contributions as they appear in publication. Contributors also give their ownership rights to the New University.

Site Usage and Copyright: All articles, staff photos and other content on our website are copyrighted by the New University. By viewing our website, you agree not to reproduce or republish our content without express written permission.

  • FOLLOW US
SEARCH