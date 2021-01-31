UCI Women’s Basketball Secures a Win Against Hawaii, 82-68

The UCI Women’s Basketball team (8-5, 5-0) defeated the University of Hawaii at Manoa Rainbow Wahine (3-4, 2-3), 82-68, at the Bren Events Center on Friday, Jan. 29.

After completing a series sweep against the Cal Poly Mustangs last weekend, the Anteaters looked to continue their road win streak.

The first quarter opened with the Anteaters winning the tip-off. Hawaii had a slow start as an early foul was committed. Sinking shots were difficult as well as they only scored one layup, four minutes into the quarter.

On the other end, the Anteaters immediately took control of the game as they scored seven points off of turnovers, leading 15-7 at 4:44. Senior center Tahlia Garza and freshman forward Caiyle Kaupu collectively scored six points, keeping UCI up with three minutes remaining. After a five-minute scoring drought, Hawaii’s sophomore forward Kasey Neubert completed a layup at the buzzer, but the Anteaters led strong, 22-9, to close out the first quarter.

Throughout the second quarter, UCI demonstrated great offensive skills as players like Kaupu and Williams consistently scored from a distance, increasing the Anteaters’ lead to 35-23.

Hawaii picked up their shotmaking pace accompanied with great defense by freshman guard Kelsie Imai at 2:08 with the Anteaters leading 37-25. Williams finished off the first half with a jumper at the buzzer, extending their lead to 41-27.

UCI entered the second half with hopes of continuing their momentum. Hawaii had 15 turnovers in the first half, usually averaging 18 turnovers per game, while the Anteaters only had three.

Hawaii’s Imai scored a quick jumper to open the third quarter. It was soon followed by redshirt senior forward Amy Atwell’s three-pointer which cut the score 45-34.

The two teams traded points back and forth for a few minutes with UCI’s sophomore forward Sophia Locandro and senior guard Alexis Seaton trading shots with UH’s senior guard Jadynn Alexander, yet UCI extended their lead 52-38.

The Anteaters played hard as they went after every loose ball knowing Hawaii’s tendency to overturn. Hawaii’s redshirt freshman guard Olivia Davies ended the third quarter with two free throws following a foul from UCI’s freshman guard Victoria Baker. At the end of the quarter, the score was 66-47.

The Anteaters headed into the last quarter determined to close the game out strong. Kaupu tied her career-high, scoring 11 points at 8:37, and strengthened UCI’s lead 72-52. Soon after, the Anteaters held their highest lead of the night by 22 points, 78-56, after Seaton’s jumper at 5:16.

With the game almost over, Hawaii gained some momentum and closed the gap to 78-65 with two minutes remaining. UCI was in a defensive slump, causing some fouls to occur.

Luckily, Locandro found the basket after the Anteaters faced a 12-0 run, which brought the score to 80-68 with a little over a minute remaining. Seaton scored the last layup of the night before the final horn sounded. The final score was 82-68 with the Anteaters clutching the victory.

The Anteaters played incredible defense, forcing 20 turnovers from the Rainbow Wahine. UCI scored 28 points from those turnovers, while Hawaii scored six from UCI’s seven turnovers. Williams, the reigning Big West Player of the Week, led the Anteaters as top scorer with 20 points, 7 assists and shot 61% from the field. Atwell, who is third in the nation for made three-pointers, shot 6-14 from the floor, and 33% from the three. She led Hawai’i with 16.

UCI’s head coach Tamara Inoue noted the team’s defensive efforts displayed throughout the game, along with some improvement areas.

“I thought we did a good job of pressing,” Coach Inoue said. “We forced 20 turnovers which led to 28 points, so I like the effort that our team is giving. It’s just important that we don’t let up. I thought the fourth quarter we kind of let up a little bit and that needs to get better.”

The teams were supposed to meet again on Sat. Jan. 30, however, the game was canceled due to health and safety precautions. UCI will now look towards their series against Big West newcomers, CSU Bakersfield, on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 at the Icardo Center.



Harleen Thandi is a Sports Intern for the 2021 Winter Quarter. She can be reached at hthandi@uci.edu.