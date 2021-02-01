JoJo Siwa’s Impact on the LGBTQ+ Youth

Dancer, singer, YouTube personality and actress Joelle Joanie Siwa, “JoJo Siwa,” recently came out of the closet as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Speculations began after Siwa posted a TikTok video of herself wearing a white hoodie with rainbow ombre hearts and a matching hair bow while lip-syncing to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.” Shortly after, she confirmed her coming out in a 15-minute live video on Instagram, in which she thanked people for their love and support. Siwa, only 17 years old, has amassed a remarkable following as a child star. Her courage to come out publicly led her to become one of the many faces of LGBTQ+ community, and she will continue using her influence to inspire her young audience.

Over the last couple of years, Siwa has been criticized for her childlike personality. People poked fun at the way she presented herself — from the way she spoke to the way she dressed. However, after collaborating with other YouTube personalities such as James Charles and Emma Chamberlain, she was able to address the hate she has encountered. People started to realize that their dislike of Siwa was baseless. It is ironic because she was constantly told to grow up; however, people say she is too young to know what her sexuality is. With her youthful persona and dedication to being her true self, she was now comfortable to come out.

As an icon for Gen Z, you can find Siwa’s face on a range of products — from toys and jewelry to bed sheet sets and furniture. Siwa said her brand is a billion-dollar industry in a YouTube video with Charles. Her fame began when she joined the cast of the reality TV show “Dance Moms” in 2014. Since then, she has been recognizable thanks to her signature bow and glitter. Despite her achievements and popularity, coming out of the closet can be nerve-racking and intimidating for anyone. Her constant presence in the public eye could have made her coming out especially daunting. Luckily, she has received an abundance of support and love from fans. With her recognizability, she was able to spread pride and positivity to those still struggling with their sexuality.

Most kids are taught that being heterosexual is normal, which is why coming out of the closet is even a thing to begin with and why it is so discouraging. If a boy has a crush on a girl, parents would not bat an eye. However, if he were to say he has a crush on another boy, many adults would suggest he is confused and too young to understand what he wants. By representing the LGBTQ+ community, Siwa sends the message to youth that they should embrace who they are because everyone is “Born This Way.”

Unfortunately, the people who will have a problem with her coming out are the same parents who recently bought JoJo Siwa merchandise for their children over the holidays. Others will claim her coming out is doing “more good than harm;” however, that is a bit of an understatement and is still problematic. Her statement is ultimately good and will affect only insensible parents who teach homophobia to their children. No Siwa fan will see that their favorite superstar is queer and think, “Maybe I won’t see her in concert anymore.” This is a huge step for the LGBTQ+ community because she is teaching children that identifying with that community is normal. Past generations grew up with TV shows that did not represent LGBTQ+ individuals, and unfortunately, they are still underrepresented today. Although TV channels such as Disney Channel and Nickelodeon are progressing in these matters, they still face the dilemma of losing viewership due to homophobia.

Queer representation in children’s media has been subtly mentioned in TV shows such as “Arthur,” “Gravity Falls” and “Good Luck Charlie.” In 2019, the Disney Channel show, “Andi Mack,” made history by having an openly gay character be the first to say the word “gay” on the channel. Of course, there was backlash from conservative groups and parents who felt this representation was morally wrong and explicit. One can see how harshly gay stereotypes have affected society.

The negative connotations and the oversexualization of the LGBTQ+ community lead parents to think gay characters in children’s media is too explicit. When the title character of Disney Channel’s “Lizzie McGuire”’ had boyfriends or when she demanded her first bra, parents found this to be normal. However, with the rise of queer characters, conservatives think networks are becoming inappropriate for their children. Explaining what “gay” means to children should not have to be as uncomfortable as “the birds-and-the-bees” talk. Shielding a child’s eyes from two men or two women kissing — in real life or from the TV screen — merely supports the belittling of the LGBTQ+ community and makes children more hesitant to express their gender identity and sexuality.

Siwa’s fame beyond her acting abilities makes her coming out even more impactful because she demonstrates representation is not restricted to a television screen. Shortly after Siwa confirmed her sexuality, Nickelodeon posted a picture of her on their Instagram with the caption “Never been more proud” with rainbow heart emojis. The channel’s public endorsement and continuing support for one of their biggest stars has positively influenced validation for the LGBTQ+ community and is a big step in the right direction. After all the negativity Siwa has received throughout her career, it was profoundly brave of her to come out of the closet, knowing she would likely receive a new kind of hate. However, she has stated that she has never felt happier than she does in this stage of her life, making her an inspiration to many.

Chloe Geschwind is an Entertainment Intern for the winter 2021 quarter. She can be reached at cgeschwi@uci.edu.