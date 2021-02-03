Disneyland Introduces Legacy Passholder Program For Former Annual Passholders

Disneyland announced its launching of a new Legacy Passholder program after discontinuing its Annual Passholder program last month due to several months of park closures prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The termination of the previous 37-year membership program is estimated to have affected around 1 million passholders, who received benefits such as the flexibility to visit Disneyland parks on select days of the year and discounts on merchandise.

“Thank you for your loyalty and for having been a Disneyland Resort Annual Passholder during this unprecedented time of our Parks’ closure,” a statement on the Disneyland site said. “To show our appreciation until new membership offerings are announced, we thought a couple perks, and a new title was in order—Passholders who held active Passports as of March 14, 2020 are now Disneyland Resort Legacy Passholders.”

According to Disney, this Legacy Passholder status provides eligible customers with special offers and discounts at some of the resort’s dining and shopping locations in Downtown Disney and Buena Vista Street. In addition, a 30% discount will be applied for Legacy Passholders at select locations from Monday through Thursday until Feb. 25.

The resort stated it will also continue to offer “special merchandise [and] food and beverage offerings” to Legacy Passholders.

The program will be available for a limited time while Disneyland transitions to new membership offerings, which are still under development according to the organization. While no official plans have been announced, Disneyland Resort President Ken Pollock has confirmed that future membership programs will focus on greater flexibility and accessibility.

“We’re going to use this time as an opportunity to develop new offerings and a new way to think about the business given the situation we find ourselves in,” Potrock said. “There’s nothing off the table as we begin to think about things that are important for people.”

Ariana Keshishian is a City News Apprentice for the 2021 winter quarter. She can be reached at ankeshis@uci.edu.