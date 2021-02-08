Netflix Valentine’s Viewing Recommendations from Your Neighborhood Hopeless Romantic

Valentine’s Day has never been a holiday that I’ve been particularly fond of. Maybe it’s because of my chronic singleness or my desire to live in every fictitious reality imaginable; regardless, the only way I’ve been able to get through Valentine’s Day each year is to sift through Netflix’s library of romantic comedies.

On this particular day, curling up under the blankets with some treats and watching a romantic comedy with a quirky meet-cute beats swiping on Tinder and reminiscing on the failed “talking” stages I’ve endured.

So whether you are hopelessly single like me or just looking for a good movie for you and your significant other, Netflix’s romantic comedy lineup has something for everyone this Valentine’s Day. From your resident rom-com connoisseur, here are some of my favorite offerings — in no particular order — that are currently on Netflix for your Valentine’s Day viewing.

“Set It Up”

I had to include a few Netflix originals on this list, given the sheer amount produced by the streaming service. “Set It Up” is one of the best to ever hit the service. Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell) set out to get their bosses (Lucy Liu, Taye Diggs) off their backs by setting them up with each other. Hijinks ensue as the two attempt to “Cyrano” their bosses into falling in love, only to fall in love with each other in the process.

It’s basically a “The Parent Trap” storyline but with overworked assistants and their bosses through work instead of camp. With loveable characters and relatable antics, this movie has all the markers of a great romantic comedy. I’ve honestly seen this movie more times than I would care to admit. Deutch and Powell have swoon-worthy and relentless chemistry that makes the “reluctant friends causing shenanigans while falling in love” trope feel authentic. This movie is funny and charming — everything you could want from a film in this genre.

“About Time”

If you found out you had the ability to travel through time to moments in your own personal history, what would you do? After Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) discovers from his father (Bill Nighy) that all the men in their family have this ability, he resolves to improve his love life by changing moments from his past. When Tim meets Mary (Rachel McAdams), he sees his future beginning to form. However, as he starts to help those around him using this ability, the changes he makes sends ripples in his life that impact the reality he is trying to create.

One of my favorite picks on this list, “About Time” is the perfect combination of quirky, humorous, romantic and intimate — its essence reminiscent of “Love Actually.” This movie is a beautiful and evocative watch that is everything a romantic comedy should be and more.

“The Lovebirds”

This is definitely different from a lot of the other movies on this list, but it still remains a worthwhile watch this Valentine’s Day. On the brink of a breakup after four years together, Jibran (Kumail Nanjiani) and Leilani (Issa Rae) are thrust into the middle of a mystery when a person they think is a cop asks to commandeer their car in pursuit of a criminal suspect, which he then murders. Convinced the police are after them as suspects in the murder, the two decide to take matters into their own hands by hunting for clues to help exonerate them and back up their story — falling in love again in the process.

This movie is riotously funny and exciting, with a romance arc that is refreshingly different. The chemistry and witty bickering between Nanjiani and Rae make the dialogue hilariously enjoyable. While they’re no Bonnie and Clyde, their action-filled stint in the New Orleans crime world makes for a highly enjoyable watch.

“Runaway Bride”

In this film, the chaos starts as a jaded New York journalist, Ike Graham (Richard Gere), labels a bride, Maggie Carpenter (Julia Roberts), as a man-eater “Runaway Bride” in his dating column after her three failed attempts at walking down the aisle. When Carpenter writes a letter to the editor calling his facts into question, Graham heads to her hometown to save his reputation and report on her fourth attempt at the altar, despite being convinced she will run away again. During his stay, Ike’s cynical outlook on romance warms; of course, the two fall in love.

It’s Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in a Garry Marshall (“Pretty Woman,” “The Princess Diaries”) film. Enough said. It’s a classic that everyone should watch.

“Someone Great”

This movie is another one that has a special place in my heart. “Someone Great” takes on love and relationships from a completely different angle: what happens after the breakup.

After getting dumped by her boyfriend, Nate Davis (LaKeith Stanfield), of nine years, music journalist Jenny Young (Gina Rodrigez) seeks to find solace in her singleness by recruiting her best friends Blair Helms (Brittany Snow) and Erin Kennedy (DeWanda Wise) for one more wild night out before she moves across the country to San Francisco for her dream job. Over the course of the night, she reminisces on moments in her relationship — finding some much needed closure for this chapter in her life.

This movie is one of my biggest comfort movies. The relationship between Young and her boyfriend is not at the forefront; instead, female friendship is. This movie cherishes friendship in the wake of a shattered relationship in a way that is poignant and relatable. “Someone Great” is personal and intimate, with great comedic moments that make for an incredibly enjoyable watch — especially if you’re looking for a solid “Galentine’s Day” watch.

“The Prince & Me”

Maybe it’s because this movie reminds me of “The Princess Diaries,” or maybe I’m just a sucker for the enemies-to-lovers trope, but this movie is one of my current favorites in the Netflix romantic comedy library. The story is centered around farm girl Paige Morgan (Julia Stiles), and the playboy Prince Edvard (Luke Malby), the Crown Prince of Denmark. Edvard, looking to escape his royal responsibilities and to experience the American college lifestyle, heads to Wisconsin where he meets the driven, aspiring doctor Morgan.

The romance that ensues is definitely charming and swoon-worthy, with Stiles giving a performance vaguely reminiscent of the iconic Kat Stratford from “10 Things I Hate About You.” This movie remains a great pick for your Valentine’s Day viewing if you want to add a bit of royal spice.

“Always Be My Maybe”

In this Netflix original, two childhood best friends, Marcus Kim (Randall Park) and Sasha Tran (Ali Wong), reconnect after 15 years, moving past a falling out during their senior year of high school when they hooked up as awkward teenagers. With the sparks of first love still there, the two rekindle their relationship, but differences in their new lives threaten their potential relationship.

Park and Wong are ridiculously hilarious together. Their dynamic hits the perfect balance of sweet and quirky, with awesome witty repartee. This is perfect for all of you who love a good ol’ wholesome romantic comedy with a cameo of Keanu Reeves playing a satirized version of himself, which is arguably one of the best parts of the movie.

“50 First Dates”

Movies with Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler hold a special place in my heart — this one is no exception. Sandler portrays a womanizing marine veterinarian Henry Roth who falls for Barrymore’s character, an art teacher named Lucy Whitmore, after meeting at a cafe. The catch? Whitmore suffers from a short-term memory loss condition which causes her to completely forget everything that happened the day before. Roth resolves to try to win her over every day.

“50 First Dates” doesn’t take itself too seriously like some romantic comedies — it’s just fun. The Barrymore-Sandler pairing is infectiously charming and the light-hearted romance that ensues makes for a swoon-worthy story.

“She’s Gotta Have It (1986)”

This Spike Lee classic — reminiscent of the age of classic romance in black and white — is one full of laughs, steamy romance and spunky heart. Unable to decide between three men, Nola Darling (Tracy Camilla Johns) decides to date all of them. There is Jamie Overstreet (Tommy Redmond Hicks), the steadfast and overprotective alpha male; Greer Childs (John Canada Terrell), the narcissistic and self-absorbed man of means; and Mars Blackmon (Spike Lee), a quirky and caring geek.

I appreciate the focus on female sexual liberation in subverting the stereotype of “men being the player” in the rom-com genre. I genuinely enjoy how each of Darling’s men are different archetypes of the kinds of available guys in the dating world. This movie is perfect for all you single ladies looking to feel empowered in their singleness and sexuality this Valentine’s Day.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

When “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” came out in 2018, it instantly became a Netflix romantic comedy classic. When shy high schooler Lara Jean Covey’s (Lana Condor) secret love letters are sent out to each of her five crushes, she enters into an agreement to fake a relationship with one of them — Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) — in order to save herself from embarrassment with another of the recipients, her sister’s boyfriend Josh Sanderson (Israel Broussard).

I went back and forth quite a bit about whether or not to include this movie on this list. When it first came out, I was completely obsessed with it. But after the sequel came out, “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” the first lost its luster. If you haven’t been jaded by the sequel yet, I’d highly recommend this for your Valentine’s Day viewing. It’s charming, funny and definitely swoon-worthy — ingredients that make for an incredibly enjoyable watch.

It should probably be noted that the third movie, “To All the Boys: Always and Forever,” releases onto the streaming service on Feb. 12. Maybe it will save the trilogy from the sequel.

This Valentine’s Day, it doesn’t matter if you’re single or in a relationship; Netflix’s romantic comedy catalogue has something for everyone. So go grab a blanket, your favorite delectable dessert and your significant other — or Squishmallow — to sit down and watch one of these movies that’ll make you fall in love with love.

