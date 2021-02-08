The Peril of Loyalist Ideology in Politics, featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene and Liz Cheney

Two hearings on Capitol Hill this last week have emphasized the dangers of loyalist ideology in politics. Notably, that representatives who draw away from the traditional views and values of the Republican party, especially for a bipartisan stand against the previous President’s egregious actions and behavior, would be condemned, and that loyal representatives — no matter how misinformed — are backed and lauded. Both Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Liz Cheney, R-Wy, identify under the same political party and were met with scrutiny during hearings this week, and yet their personal decisions have created an incredible difference in the way they are treated.

Cheney was accused of betrayal by members of the GOP, as well as her own constituents, and faces the potential of having her position as House Republican Conference Chair stripped by her party. This follows the impeachment vote on Jan. 13, in the House Chamber, where Cheney and nine other Republican representatives voted to affirm Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Though a political newcomer, Greene has maintained avid support by her Republican colleagues, despite her beliefs in unfounded conspiracies and multiple documented accounts of racism and disinformation. She survived a hearing from her party but was later stripped of her positions in the education and budget committees. This not only emphasizes how blind loyalty disrupts the legislative process, but also creates a dangerous yes-men echo-chamber that stands behind the loyalty of their own defense, instead of devotion to their national duty.

This to-the-death mentality is blinding in its ability to suppress the expression of ideas that stray away from the masses. The willingness to support a representative who pushes conspiracy theories over another representative who holds their own party member accountable for their actions is the stark, bleak reality of American politics and society. Thus, these environments do not condone space for inclusion, progression and open-mindedness; rather, this keeps people from forming and acting on individual ideas and creates a mob of followers that preach to a narrow reality they attempt to create.

Counterintuitively, their attempt to maintain their traditional, conservative values are actually pulling themselves backward. Like a rubber band that has been stretched too much, for too long, the GOP’s intent to curate initiatives that champion such values will only be met by the consequences they have created themselves. If this atmosphere continues, they will eventually be forced to face the dilemma of breaking away from the values they claim to uphold or retain these values until the party collapses from the inside.

Consequently, this also creates an escape route for representatives who have done wrong in the past: knowing that they are welcomed if they don’t stray from the party, those within the circle are less inclined to incriminate an individual, if that individual aids the party in passing legislation. Should this continue, the values of accountability and responsibility in the highest parts of our government will be replaced by a spoil system of tag-teamers that play the integrity card when one of their own is in hot water. By then, American democracy will devolve into a husk of its former glory.

This is also incredibly ironic to representatives like Cheney, who has had a long history of voting alongside Trump. For Representative Cheney, significant decisions that skew against popular GOP opinion come with consequences that may potentially cost her her seat and connections in office. It is also significant to account for the difference in seniority — Cheney holds the title as the third-ranking House Republican, while Greene is a freshman — which may aid in the repercussions of how their party members are treating them.

The decision to strip Taylor Greene from the education and budget committees ended with eleven Republicans holding her accountable for her actions. Although her past actions have emphasized her bigotry and naivety, this shows that party loyalty in the capital reigns high over the desire to keep their own colleagues accountable. Additionally, her lack of remorse and apology in her court statement on Feb. 4 further emphasizes the danger of such values in society.

The recent chain of events in American politics emphasizes the perils of loyalist-culture: pushing forward may send the Republican party into a downward spiral of progress, but pushing back can result in a cold shoulder and a future of unpopularity. In this lose-lose situation, it is significant that the party reflects on their actions, and extrapolates the potential effects of their actions into the future.

Andy Ketsiri is an Opinion Intern for the Winter 2021 Quarter. She can be reached at aketsiri@uci.edu.