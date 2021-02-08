UCI Loses to CSUB as the Roadrunners Take Revenge at Bren Events Center

The UCI Men’s Basketball team (10-6, 6-2) lost to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (12-7, 8-4), 62-57, during the second night of their two-game series on Feb. 6.

The game was off to a slow start for both teams as they tried to find a balance of new strategy from the previous night. UCI scored only two points during a six-minute stretch in the first half. Nonetheless, UCI defensively kept CSUB within range.

After a dry spell for the Anteaters, UCI organized their offensive sets and gained a more solid hold on the game. They broke from a two-minute scoring drought after a layup, trailing 13-14, sparking their offense 10 minutes into the game.

The Anteaters struggled to ignite a run to close the half; however, redshirt junior forward Collin Welp fouled redshirt senior guard/forward Justin Edler-Davis for three shots to put CSUB in the lead at the break, 31-30.

As UCI got their offense rolling, they could not string together enough possessions to gain a strong foothold. CSUB consistently forced the Anteaters to either finish in close or get to the line — the Roadrunners continually fought back.

Unlike some previous games, UCI’s sluggish stretches in the first half transitioned into the second. UCI took a small lead, 39-38, with 15:40 remaining. Redshirt freshman center Emmanuel Tshimanga took advantage of his size to fight the Roadrunners in the paint. He set big screens and rolled hard to the hoop for attempts at the line. Influenced by UCI redshirt senior center Brad Greene’s energy, Tshimanga impacted the game defensively. Greene and Tshimanga have been anchors down low when shots do not fall.

The Anteaters effectively limited CSUB redshirt senior guard/forward Taze Moore, the Roadrunners’ leading scorer. Moore had no points well into the second half until he converted a couple of free throws. Moore has a good shooting touch and is quick with his dribble, and UCI clearly had a game plan that emphasized slowing him down.

CSUB decided to play a soft press to test the Anteaters’ guards, a strategy the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Rainbow Warriors saw great success with during their two-game series against UCI on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30. UCI could not put together multiple offensive sets, which allowed CSUB to stay in the game, 40-40, with 13:40 to go.

On the other side, UCI freshman guard Dawson Baker also had not scored until he converted on two free throws 10 minutes into the second half. Baker has shined this season, leading the Big West Conference in scoring among freshmen.

With 10 minutes remaining, CSUB went on a quick six-point run with three consecutive baskets. UCI head coach Russell Turner decided to make a lineup change, and Baker heated up the game with a smooth deep mid-range jumper, cutting the Roadrunners lead, 50-46. However, the Roadrunners continued to answer, and it was clear the game would go down to the final seconds.

Welp answered a Roadrunner three with a three of his own. He took it early on during the shot clock and about four steps back from the line — NBA range. He scored a three-point celebration, and UCI tied the score at 56 with 2:34 remaining.

As crunch time continued, UCI trailed by three. Baker dealt a sneaky pass to Greene, who overshot a layup. CSUB regained possession and iced the game with free throws, winning 62-57.

The Roadrunners looked like a different team with an energized performance after losing by 17 in their previous matchup against the Anteaters on Feb. 5. Turner spoke on his team’s defensive performance.

“We looked soft and weak a lot in the paint tonight, and we didn’t create any turnovers,” Turner said. “It’s unusual for us with the talent we have.”

The Anteaters fell to 6-2 in Big West play, and the Roadrunners jumped to 8-4. UCI sits in second place just below the UCSB Gauchos at 8-2. The Anteaters look to regroup as they head to Riverside to face the UC Riverside Highlanders in back-to-back games on Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. and Feb. 13 at 9 p.m.

Matthew Zeko is a Sports Intern for the 2021 Winter Quarter. He can be reached at mzeko@uci.edu.