Aliso Viejo Prepares to Open Ranch for the Community

The city of Aliso Viejo is preparing to open the Aliso Viejo Ranch, which will reconnect the agricultural roots of Orange County and offer food, education and entertainment to the community, on May 1.

The Aliso Viejo Ranch will include restored historical buildings, new buildings and a sustainable urban farm, Gold Coast Farm, that will provide education and entertainment for visitors. The Aliso Viejo Ranch is built on the remaining seven acres of the original 22,000-acre Moulton Family Ranch, one of the last open spaces in Aliso Viejo.

According to Aliso Viejo Management Analyst Charlene Cheng, inspiration for the Aliso Viejo Ranch arose in 2017 after a multi-year, public process by the city to evaluate and consider options to improve the Aliso Viejo Ranch site. The conceptual design for the project received widespread public support and was put into action in November 2018.

The farm will use sustainable urban farming techniques, including aquaponic fishponds and raised planter beds in a closed-loop, sustainable system.

According to Cheng, the Aliso Viejo Ranch “highlights the importance of the agricultural past of Orange County, while demonstrating the future of sustainable agriculture and aquaponics.”

Orchards, vegetable gardens and multiple fishponds characterize the Aliso Viejo Ranch. All harvested food will be donated to local food banks or used for culinary activities by schools who visit the farm.

“The site will feature hands-on community educational programs on sustainable farming operations and will provide an opportunity for onsite STEM, biological science, horticultural and urban educational classes and community programs, farm-to-table dinners and special events,” Cheng said.

One of the structures on the Aliso Viejo Ranch will be available for rent and has been available for private tours since December 2020, further contributing to the ranch’s economic benefits. Aliso Viejo has seen an overwhelming response to the facility, which has generated approximately $70,000 in event bookings. The money made from the rental facility will be allocated to Aliso Viejo Ranch Operations.

“Being able to honor our City’s agricultural past while providing a contemporary, multipurpose venue for community use is incredibly meaningful to us. This project is the result of collaboration with numerous local agencies, businesses and non-profit organizations. We would be pleased to inspire other cities in creating similar spaces,” Cheng said.

Eva Cluff is a City News Intern for the winter 2021 quarter. She can be reached at ecluff@uci.edu.