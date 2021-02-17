Donald Trump’s Impeachment Is Far Too Late

Former President Donald Trump was successfully impeached for the second time by the House of Representatives on Jan. 13. However, the Senate did not begin the impeachment trial until Feb. 9 — weeks after Trump had left office. Although this trial is a step towards keeping checks and balances on the executive branch, the delay has lowered the expectation that presidents are held accountable during their term. This alludes to the terrifying possibility that a U.S. president can be found to be above the law and be allowed to leave office without any repercussions.

Evidence used during the trial thus far consisted of graphic videos and testimonies that sought to implicate Trump for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Trump’s actions constitute prison-level crimes. These instances are enough to convict even an ordinary citizen who has committed such actions against the U.S. government for felonies and possible treason.

Although Trump’s ban from many social media accounts appears like a victory to curb the spread of hate and disinformation, there is another consequence that is being swept under the rug: the subsequent erasure of his responsibilities and ties to any of his actions. Refusing to bring his accountability to light not only emphasizes the free pass that public elected officials take advantage of but also belittles the damage he has caused and undermines his responsibility.

Trump’s impeachment also emphasizes the dark reality of acquitting wealthy and powerful individuals in society. His refusal to testify during his second impeachment trial highlights his ability to exploit wealth and secure a free pass from integrity and civic duty. The lack of legislative or judicial action against Trump during the beginning of President Joe Biden’s administration only emphasizes our institution’s flaws and the work needed to fix them.

Unfortunately, Trump’s actions might take a toll on the new administration. Biden and Congress will be tasked with rebuilding the country, advancing their agenda and holding Trump accountable. These endeavors include distributing stimulus checks and working to alleviate student loans across the country — efforts that intend to lift and rebuild the nation. The inability to hold Trump accountable ruins the prestige of the White House and consequently places the next administration at a lower standard. In a world facing roaring political tension, racial inequality and a global pandemic, our nation simply cannot afford to drop Trump’s impeachment trial.

The decision to impeach Trump now is better than later and far better than never. However, the failure to try him for all of his past crimes and mistakes would ultimately alleviate him from accepting responsibility for the pain and suffering he has caused millions of people both inside and outside of the country. The delay in his trial is a sign of tolerance for the hatred and bigotry that he promotes, and its prolongation will tear this nation apart. We have already seen the dangers of what Trump did during his last days in office. In order to evade another situation like the Capitol riots, there must be definitive and substantive change in what our public officials are held responsible for and to what degree they are held accountable.

Andy Ketsiri is an Opinion Intern for the winter 2021 quarter. She can be reached at aketsiri@uci.edu.