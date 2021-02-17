UCI Beats UCR In Split Season Series

The UCI Anteaters (11-7, 7-3) won, 73-67, against the UCR Highlanders (9-5, 5-3) at the SRC Arena on Feb. 13. UCI sought to avenge their blowout loss, 65-86, from their previous night one game against UCR in this second matchup.

It was a slow start for the Anteaters. UCI redshirt senior center Brad Greene checked out early as he caused an early foul, which left redshirt freshman center Emmanuel Tshimanga with the task of maintaining control of the paint. The UCR guards challenged Tshimanga who struggled in defending pick and rolls, seemingly one step behind the ball. UCR took a quick lead off a mini-scoring run, but UCI fought back with sophomore guard Jeron Artest swishing in a three-pointer four minutes into the game. UCI trailed, 7-9.

UCR took control of the game in the middle of the first half. They denied UCI at the rim, turning defense into offense and converting during fastbreaks. The Anteaters settled for jump shots, which is something that they have struggled with this season.

Redshirt junior forward Collin Welp and Artest managed to keep UCI within striking range. UCR owned the boards early on and got second chances. UCR’s redshirt senior center Jock Perry looked like the best player on the floor. He crashed the glass, set strong screens and stretched the floor with his deep ball; he threatened the Anteaters for a second straight night.

Meanwhile, UCI’s freshman guard DJ Davis provided an important scoring role for UCI’s offense. UCI piggybacked off Davis’ energy. They gained the lead for the first time of the night, 23-21, with less than eight minutes left in the half. Throughout the half, both teams found ways to counterpunch the other, with Perry and Davis playing toe-to-toe.

UCR went on a run and retook the lead, 30-27, with 3:35 remaining in the first. The Highlanders held on and had a 39-35 lead at the half.

UCI came out with a new tempo as the ball tipped off in the second half. The Anteaters’ play sparked an 11-0 run to regain the lead four minutes in. Still, the Highlanders challenged back and kept the game close.

With around six minutes left, UCI got their offense rolling behind Welp’s shotmaking to take a five-point lead after Artest’s clean three-pointer, 61-56. The Highlanders answered back with a three-pointer of their own.

With less than four minutes remaining, UCI led by two as sophomore guard Isaiah Lee pulled up straight from three and drilled it. The shot proved to be the biggest on the highly contested night, as UCI held onto the lead until the end of the game.

The game had nine different ties and over 10 lead changes, but Lee’s shot seemed to indicate the story of the closing minutes — the Anteaters would not be denied.

The Anteaters closed the game with a steal as the clock approached zero. The final score was 73-67, with UCI beating UCR in their second matchup.

UCI will look to continue their strong play as they prepare to face the Cal State Fullerton Titans at the Titan Gymnasium on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20.



Matthew Zeko is a Sports Intern for the 2021 Winter Quarter. He can be reached at mzeko@uci.edu.