Thursday, February 25, 2021
Search
Home News City News Thousands of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Potentially Spoiled at Soka University Vaccination Site

Thousands of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Potentially Spoiled at Soka University Vaccination Site

By: City News Writer
Photo courtesy of Soka University of America/Twitter (@SokaUniv)

Nearly 6,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses were close to spoiling due to a dysfunctional fridge at Aliso Viejo’s Soka University super point of dispensing vaccination site on Feb. 10. 

Pharmacists became aware of the fridge functioning outside of the recommended temperature range at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

“After reviewing the details, the manufacturer advised that the temperature variance did not harm the vaccine’s safety or efficacy and provided confirmation that the vaccine is safe to dispense under the normal protocol,” county officials said in a written statement.

While Orange County’s Third District Supervisor Don Wagner and Fifth District Supervisor Lisa Bartlett do not believe the incident was due to malfeasance, the OC Sheriff’s Department looked into the incident. On the Wednesday of the fridge malfunction, no rescheduling was needed for vaccinations since additional doses were available for those with appointments. OC spokeswoman Molly Nichelson said that there would be “no disruption to [their] vaccination efforts.”

The Soka University vaccination site has dispensed approximately 3,000 doses each day since opening on Jan. 23. Their vaccine supplier Pfizer, which was founded in 1849, is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical corporations with headquarters in New York. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla along with other CEOs from other pharmaceutical corporations, such as AstraZeneca, BioNTech, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, Novavax and Sanofi, have pledged to safely produce the COVID-19 vaccine.

For Pfizer, the company promises to “[c]ontinue to adhere to high scientific and ethical standards regarding the conduct of clinical trials and the rigor of manufacturing processes.” They also pledge to make the “safety and well being of vaccinated individuals [their] top priority.” Pfizer maintains their commitment to having vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before it is released and distributed to the public, with the goal of providing COVID-19 vaccines “suitable for global access.”

Orange County receives approximately 37,000 vaccine doses a week, according to OC Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau. However, vaccine shipment delays due to the recent influx of winter storms may force early closure of many Orange County vaccination sites. 

“We’ve now administered 6.93 million vaccines. One month ago we reported 24k cases. Today: 6,798 cases. One month ago we reported 9.9% positivity rate. Today: 3.1%. Hospitalizations are down 39%. ICUs are down 35%. Progress,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a tweet on Feb. 20.

Liliana Huerta is a City News Intern for the 2021 winter quarter. She can be reached at lshuerta@uci.edu.

Latest Articles

City News

OC Sheriff’s Deputy Charged with Felonies for Forging Theft Report

City News Writer -
An Orange County Sheriff’s deputy could receive a maximum sentence of four years and eight months in state prison for allegedly falsifying a police...
Read more
Campus News

UCI School of Social Sciences Continues “Anti-Blackness: Difficult Dialogues” Lecture Series

Campus News Writer -
The UCI School of Social Sciences hosted a webinar, which was part of their “Anti-Blackness: Difficult Dialogues” lecture series, that featured guest speaker Errol...
Read more
City News

COVID-19 Cases Spread in Homeless Shelters Without Report From OC Health Officials

City News Writer -
A surge of 417 COVID-19 cases has been reported among people experiencing homelessness throughout Orange County, hitting as many as 17 homeless shelters.  Out of...
Read more

READ NEXT

 

Subscribe

Privacy Disclaimer: After submitting content for publication the New University, in print or online, contributors relinquish the right to remove or alter contributions as they appear in publication. Contributors also give their ownership rights to the New University.

Site Usage and Copyright: All articles, staff photos and other content on our website are copyrighted by the New University. By viewing our website, you agree not to reproduce or republish our content without express written permission.

  • FOLLOW US
SEARCH