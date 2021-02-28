Monday, March 1, 2021
One Minor Dead, One Minor Arrested in Anaheim Murder

By: City News Writer
Photo courtesy of Anaheim Police Department/Facebook

A minor suspected of fatally shooting another minor in an Anaheim apartment building was arrested by Anaheim Police Department homicide detectives on Feb. 11.

Police officers found the 17-year-old victim injured from one or more gunshot wounds inside an apartment while responding to a call about a shooting on Feb. 5. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. The suspect, also 17, was arrested six days later

The victim and suspect were both identified as Anaheim residents. According to the press release, “The weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered.” 

The Anaheim Police Department crime map shows the homicide took place on the corners of E. Jackson Ave and N. Armando Street. It details an “187(A) Homicide” at 5:54 p.m.

“Homicide detectives are not releasing a motive for the shooting or details about the relationship between the suspect and victim. The names of both the suspect and victim are being withheld due to their ages,” the press release said.

Anaheim Public Information Officer Sgt. Shane Carringer could not be reached to comment on the ongoing case.

Few details have been disclosed about the homicide. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS. 

Kallen Hittner is a City News Intern for the 2021 winter quarter. He can be reached at khittner@uci.edu.

