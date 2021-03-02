Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Three OC Visual Arts Organizations Receive $300,000 in Grants From the Getty Foundation

By: City News Writer
Photo courtesy of Orange County Museum of Art/Orange County Museum of Art

The Laguna Art Museum (LAM), the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) and the Beall Center for Art and Technology at UCI will each receive a $100,000 grant from the Getty Foundation for their Pacific Standard Time (PST) Initiative, a collaboration of exhibitions showcasing Southern California’s cultural history. 

The newest edition of the PST Initiative is planned to open in 2024 and will be the Getty Foundation’s third regional collaboration in the PST series. Along with the three OC museums, 42 other Southern California cultural, educational and scientific institutions will be awarded grants as part of the project. 

PST 2024 will “explore the intersections of art and science in a global dimension.” 

“From alchemy to anatomy, and from botanical art to augmented reality, art and science have shared moments of unity, conflict, and mutual insight. The next PST theme connects these moments in the past with the most pressing issues of today,” the Getty Foundation stated.

The OCMA has tentatively titled their exhibit “Sea Change: Toward New Environmentalisms in the Pacific Ocean” and plans to use existing artworks to highlight environmental issues on the Pacific coast. To accompany the project, the OCMA will conduct research and present their findings at an international symposium in 2022. The institution also plans to unveil its new permanent location, a $73 million development, in Costa Mesa in 2022.  

The LAM has also claimed a name and theme for their exhibition as “Particles and Waves: Southern California Abstraction and Modern Physics, 1945 to 1980,” which will focus on modern physics and how concepts and technologies have affected abstract or non-figurative artwork in postwar Southern California. 

“This exhibition offers an exciting opportunity to explore the interrelated histories of scientific research and artistic experimentation in Southern California,” UCI Ph.D. visual studies student and lead curator of the exhibit Sharrissa Iqbal said in a statement.

The Beall Center for Art and Technology at UCI plans to title their exhibit “Future Tense: Art, Complexity, and Predictability.” It will highlight ongoing 21st century issues such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and other global concerns.

“We applaud our partners for embracing remarkably diverse and imaginative approaches to this PST’s theme of art and science,” Getty Foundation Director Joan Weinstein said in a statement. “Beyond the inventiveness they are bringing to their individual research topics, they will build new community partnerships and engage the public in civic dialogues around pressing issues of our time. This will be a PST defined by creativity, curiosity and community.”

Eva Cluff is a City News Intern for the winter 2021 quarter. She can be reached at ecluff@uci.edu.

