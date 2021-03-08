‘WandaVision’ Wraps up With Exciting Finale Episode

All episodes of the new Marvel show “WandaVision” are now available for streaming on Disney+. The last episode, appropriately titled “The Series Finale,” answered season-long questions while leaving room for new content.

Head writer Jac Shaeffer blended elements of classic sitcoms and the heroism people have come to expect from Marvel Studios in order to create something unique with “WandaVision.” Almost every episode takes place in a different decade’s aesthetic, with the last one catching up to a contemporary look. While it is not necessary to have read any comics featuring the titular characters, finding out more about their background and creating theories does add to the experience of watching.

Unlike other Marvel creations, “WandaVision” is character-driven instead of plot-driven, focusing on the characters’ growth rather than the fate of the world. Anything that happens in the series tends to come from the characters’ deep reactions that are worth exploring, not just some power-hungry villain the token superheroes are expected to defeat. This makes sense when remembering where the Marvel Cinematic Universe had left off. After the storyline in “Avengers: Endgame,” it was intriguing to find out what these characters would do. Yet, with a quick recap, which Disney+ supplies its viewers in its docuseries “Marvel Studios: Legends,” “WandaVision” becomes more accessible to watch for anyone.

The exceptional cast includes Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, both of whom bring remarkable emotion and drive to their characters. Olsen in particular is able to evoke the role of a sweet suburban wife while delicately evolving her personality until she has transformed into the strong, formidable hero taking over the scene.

The music shifts the ambiance brilliantly between the areas of the show being a general sitcom to when it becomes more personal in Wanda’s life. The flashback sequences during the expansion of her background provide the audience with a more informed picture of how she got to the place they see her in now.

Other Marvel favorites make appearances, such as Randall Park as James “Jimmy” Woo and Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis. Each character is iconic in their own way and is fully developed within the confines of each half-hour episode. There are also new characters introduced, adding diversity in a refreshingly intrinsic way. Coming together in the final episode brings a constructive picture to the screen.

Director Matt Shakman is able to excite viewers with this last episode by coming full circle in a way that lets them know how each character has grown from their experiences in the show. The development of this series is believable and relatable, in a way that Marvel had never dared to try before. While it was a bold move to make arguably the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) a simple family living in suburbia, the end result proves that it worked.

The visual effects started off subtle as if to save the suspense for the last episode. Even though there was not a lot of action at the beginning of the series, “The Series Finale” makes up for that by packing it full of opportunities for the special effects team to impress their viewers. Wanda as the Scarlet Witch is an inherently powerful character in the MCU, and the effects show that by filling the screen to the brim with magical elements and surprises.

As a family show, there are elements for everyone, from lighthearted comedy to more intense action sequences. There is so much to look out for that viewers are never bored, and while this is a difficult balance “WandaVision” is able to accomplish it admirably. Right when the pacing seems to be lagging, the next scene proves that wrong and adds to the character’s adventures in a cohesive way.

The finale’s climax is worthwhile in seeing the complete evolution of Olsen’s entire character arc. The finale was able to demonstrate not only her magical force but also her ingenious cunning. In fact, every confrontation within this episode revealed something about the characters in distinctive ways, letting viewers know what makes them different.

While the show has the ability to keep viewers guessing, the twists are not added simply for shock value. They make sense to what was previously set up while providing gratifying answers to all the questions audience members had been asking. Too many times a series will add a red herring just for the sake of adding it. “WandaVision” is able to astound audiences and get them excited about dropped clues instead of having them shake their head at the screen. There are parallels and references to other Marvel films and comics which cause any scene’s intensity to heighten, and the finale was no exception.

Each episode brings new questions with every cliffhanger, and viewers are now able to binge all of them at once. This last chapter brings a satisfying close to the series, but that does not mean the characters will never be seen again. Rather than bring a stark end, the series offers a wider scope to explore more stories with the characters audience members have grown attached to within the MCU. The innovative directorial take on the characters is a unique point to create from and, dare it to be said, marvel at.

Lucia Arreola is an Entertainment Staff Writer. She can be reached at arreoll1@uci.edu.